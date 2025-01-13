Two men arrested after £100k Dunfermline cocaine raid

Two men have been arrested after more than £100,000 worth of cocaine was seized in a Dunfermline raid.

Officers raided a block of flats on Broomhead Drive at around 9am on Monday.

Police wearing protective suits including helmets were seen entering the property.

The raid was part of an ongoing operation in Dunfermline targeting drug supply and drug-related crime in the city.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9am, officers acting under warrant searched a property on Broomhed Drive, Dunfermline.

“A quantity of cocaine worth £104,000 has been seized and two men have been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The men’s ages have not been confirmed.