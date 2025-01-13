Fife Two men arrested after £100k Dunfermline cocaine raid Officers targeted a block of flats on Broomhead Drive. By Neil Henderson January 13 2025, 3:20pm January 13 2025, 3:20pm Share Two men arrested after £100k Dunfermline cocaine raid Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5160873/men-arrested-cocaine-raid-broomhead-drive-dunfermline/ Copy Link Police raiding the flats on Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Police Scotland Two men have been arrested after more than £100,000 worth of cocaine was seized in a Dunfermline raid. Officers raided a block of flats on Broomhead Drive at around 9am on Monday. Police wearing protective suits including helmets were seen entering the property. The raid was part of an ongoing operation in Dunfermline targeting drug supply and drug-related crime in the city. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9am, officers acting under warrant searched a property on Broomhed Drive, Dunfermline. “A quantity of cocaine worth £104,000 has been seized and two men have been arrested. “Inquiries are ongoing.” The men’s ages have not been confirmed.