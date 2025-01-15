Former supermodel Caprice films and stars in Christmas movie in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former supermodel Caprice films and stars in Christmas movie in Perthshire

A cafe owner thought it was 'a wind-up' when the former supermodel called to arrange filming of The Scottish Christmas Secret. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Caprice Bourret during filming at The Watermill in Aberfeldy.
Image: John Argo/The Watermill

American model and actress Caprice Bourret has been filming a new Christmas movie in Perthshire.

The former supermodel, who has appeared on the covers of Vogue, GQ and Cosmopolitan magazines, was in Aberfeldy to shoot The Scottish Christmas Secret.

Film crews took over The Watermill bookshop and cafe on Tuesday. It was transformed into a festive movie set.

Co-owners John Argo and Keith Moncrieff were on hand throughout the day to show the filmmakers around.

Aberfeldy bookshop owner thought filming idea was ‘a wind-up’ after supermodel call

John says he thought it was “a wind-up” when Caprice called the bookshop to ask if they were interested in becoming a movie location.

He told The Courier: “Between Christmas and new year we were having a catch-up and one of the staff came through with the phone saying someone was asking about using the shop as a filming location.

“I initially thought, ‘yeah, yeah, whatever’ but took the call.

“This American girl was on the phone and it was Caprice – she said she used to be a model and now makes Christmas movies and she was looking for a bookshop.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a wind-up or not.

“She explained she has morphed from a model to a reality star to an entrepreneur.

“She has done a few movies and she’s doing this one in Scotland which is cool.

Caprice Bourret will star in the film. Image: John Argo/The Watermill
Image: John Argo/The Watermill

“She sent over the synopsis and that’s when I knew it wasn’t a wind-up.

“They were doing a short shoot in Scotland and the bookshop is quite an interesting building.

“We weren’t sworn to secrecy or anything but closed the shop to keep people away for them.

“We were there all day helping and showed them around the whole building.

“We thought about opening the cafe but had to keep it quiet enough for filming.

“The cafe became their staff room and then they went to do various shots.”

Caprice Bourret to star in Christmas film shot in Perthshire

John says filming crews were based in Aviemore throughout the shoot and had been looking for a bookshop nearby.

Bourret will star in the film alongside actor Alex Trumble who has previously appeared in a number of Christmas films.

She posted on her Instagram as filming got underway this week: “And so it begins up in Scotland shooting another Christmas movie having a blast.

“Can’t wait for everyone to see it and am so grateful for my incredible cast and crew.”

John said the cast and crew were “really lovely” throughout the shoot, which was completed on Tuesday.

Flm crews at The Watermill bookshop. Image: John Argo/The Watermill
Image: John Argo/The Watermill

He said: “We had to keep our Christmas decorations up and they brought a bunch more.

“They were all really lovely – there were no movie egos or anything like that.

“The lead actor – Alex Trumble – was over from LA and stars in a lot of these things.

“Caprice is the female lead.

“I knew who she was when she called but she was quite cool, she wasn’t like: ‘Do you know who I am?’

“She was talking and I said: ‘You’re that famous Caprice aren’t you?’

Caprice during filming. Image: John Argo/The Watermill
Image: John Argo/The Watermill
Image: John Argo/The Watermill

“She was really nice and really accommodating.

“They just moved bits and pieces around but didn’t change much.

“We are used to seeing the building every day but when you take a step back there is a bit of an eclectic Harry Potter-esque feel about it.”

Bourret, 53, was once one of the most photographed women in the world, appearing on more than 300 magazine covers across the world.

She is originally from southern California but moved to London in 1996.

In 2024 she starred in A European Christmas as a movie director who finds love in Serbia.

Bourret also appeared in 2019’s Christmas in the Highlands, which was largely filmed at Glamis Castle.

She was previously a judge on Britain’s Next Top Model and took part in the third season of Celebrity Big Brother.

John and Keith took over The Watermill in May 2024 when it changed hands after 19 years under its former owners.

Conversation