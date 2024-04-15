End of an era as iconic Aberfeldy bookshop and café sold after 19 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
End of an era as iconic Aberfeldy bookshop and café sold after 19 years

The Watermill, considered one of the world’s best bookstores, has been taken over by two local businessmen.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kevin and Jayne Ramage outside The Watermill in Aberfeldy
Kevin and Jayne Ramage are leaving The Watermill in Aberfeldy after 19 years. Image: Gordon Currie

An iconic Aberfeldy bookshop and cafe has changed hands after its owners decided to bow out after 19 years.

Kevin and Jayne Ramage have announced the sale of the Watermill Bookshop and Cafe in Mill Street.

The business, which includes a small art gallery, has been acquired by local businessmen John Argo, 45, and Keith Moncrieff, 70.

The sale also includes attached homeware store Homer.

Alexander McCall Smith presents Kevin and Jayne Ramage with the UK Independent Bookseller of the Year award in 2009.
Alexander McCall Smith presenting Kevin and Jayne Ramage with the UK Independent Bookseller of the Year award  in 2009.

John currently owns the Courtyard Bar and Brasserie in Kenmore. His previous jobs include general manager of The Bothy in Perth.

Keith has been a partner at retailer Macnaughtons of Pitlochry, and was the chairman of Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

Watermill awarded top accolade in 2016

In 2005 Kevin and Jayne moved from London to convert the derelict oatmill building into a bookshop.

Four years later it was awarded the UK Independent Bookshop of the Year.

In 2016 the Watermill was named one of the “World’s Greatest Bookstores” by the New Yorker magazine.

It was the only shop in Scotland to make it onto the list, which included the top 75 stores worldwide.

Michael Palin with Aberfeldy Watermill owners Jayne Ramage and Kevin Ramage.
Michael Palin was guest of honour for the opening of The Watermill in 2005.

The accolade came about after Monty Python star Michael Palin heaped praise on the shop, saying it was one of the best reasons for literature lovers to visit Scotland.

“When we moved up here, Michael officially opened The Watermill, and became a huge fan,” Kevin told The Courier in January 2017.

Spread over three floors, the shop boasts all kinds of books, a children’s section, plus music and artwork.

New owners of Aberfeldy business have ‘extensive experience’

A post on the Watermill’s Facebook page on Monday evening announced the sale.

“After 19 years since the Watermill opened, it is time for Kevin and Jayne Ramage to pass on the reins,” it said.

The Watermill Bookstore and Café, Aberfeldy.
The Watermill is changing hands after 19 years. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The new owners “both have extensive experience in hospitality and retail businesses,” the post continued.

“John and Keith are delighted to have had the opportunity to purchase such an iconic and successful business, particularly as the bookshop is regarded as one of the best in the country.

“They look forward to working with the established team to continue to develop the retail offering and the ever-popular cafe.”

The new owners will take over on May 1.

“We thank you for all your support, in the past, present, and most importantly, the future,” the post concluded.

