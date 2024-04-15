End of an era as iconic Aberfeldy bookshop and café sold after 19 years

An iconic Aberfeldy bookshop and cafe has changed hands after its owners decided to bow out after 19 years.

Kevin and Jayne Ramage have announced the sale of the Watermill Bookshop and Cafe in Mill Street.

The business, which includes a small art gallery, has been acquired by local businessmen John Argo, 45, and Keith Moncrieff, 70.

The sale also includes attached homeware store Homer.

John currently owns the Courtyard Bar and Brasserie in Kenmore. His previous jobs include general manager of The Bothy in Perth.

Keith has been a partner at retailer Macnaughtons of Pitlochry, and was the chairman of Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

Watermill awarded top accolade in 2016

In 2005 Kevin and Jayne moved from London to convert the derelict oatmill building into a bookshop.

Four years later it was awarded the UK Independent Bookshop of the Year.

In 2016 the Watermill was named one of the “World’s Greatest Bookstores” by the New Yorker magazine.

It was the only shop in Scotland to make it onto the list, which included the top 75 stores worldwide.

The accolade came about after Monty Python star Michael Palin heaped praise on the shop, saying it was one of the best reasons for literature lovers to visit Scotland.

“When we moved up here, Michael officially opened The Watermill, and became a huge fan,” Kevin told The Courier in January 2017.

Spread over three floors, the shop boasts all kinds of books, a children’s section, plus music and artwork.

New owners of Aberfeldy business have ‘extensive experience’

A post on the Watermill’s Facebook page on Monday evening announced the sale.

“After 19 years since the Watermill opened, it is time for Kevin and Jayne Ramage to pass on the reins,” it said.

The new owners “both have extensive experience in hospitality and retail businesses,” the post continued.

“John and Keith are delighted to have had the opportunity to purchase such an iconic and successful business, particularly as the bookshop is regarded as one of the best in the country.

“They look forward to working with the established team to continue to develop the retail offering and the ever-popular cafe.”

The new owners will take over on May 1.

“We thank you for all your support, in the past, present, and most importantly, the future,” the post concluded.