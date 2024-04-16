Perth restaurant fears over ‘fire hazard’ bins in city centre car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth restaurant fears over ‘fire hazard’ bins in city centre car park

Nongmay Buncharoen says she has been complaining about overflowing bins in the Scott Street car park for five years.

By Morag Lindsay
Nongmay Bunchareon next to an overflowing bin
Nongmay Buncharoen is raising the alarm over the bins behind her family's Thai restaurant in Perth.

A Perth restaurant boss is pleading with the council to remove a row of overflowing bins from the back of her family’s premises before they spark a fire.

Nongmay Buncharoen says the commercial bins behind the Mae Ping Thai restaurant in the city centre are already a magnet for vermin.

And she says she has been urging Perth and Kinross Council to act on the problem for the last five years.

“There’s a mess there every single week,” Nongmay said.

Overflowing bins with rubbish spilled across the ground at rear entrance to Mae Ping Thai restaurant, Scott Street car park, Perth
The bins behind Mae Ping Thai restaurant in Perth. Image: Supplied

“It’s bad enough with the birds pulling all the rubbish out of the bags and leaving it everywhere.

“But what if someone puts out a cigarette and it starts a fire?”

Perth and Kinross Council says it sent a crew to clean the latest mess after The Courier raised Nongmay’s concerns.

It has also pledged to remove some of the bins.

Overflowing bins, with a little less rubbish on the ground, in Scott Street car park, Perth
The same bins on Monday AFTER the council clear-up. Image: Supplied.

But they had yet to be collected on Monday afternoon.

And Nongmay says she is not confident that the problem will be fixed this time.

‘Rubbish left lying for days’

Mae Ping Thai Dining’s main entrance is on South Street, Perth.

But the rear of the restaurant opens out onto a corner of the Scott Street car park.

And Nongmay says the problems started when a number of commercial bins belonging to other businesses were installed there.

Nongmay Buncharoen leaning over a chair inside the Mae Ping Thai restaurant.
Nongmay Buncharoen at the Mae Ping Thai restaurant in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“They’re always overflowing,” she said.

“I haven’t seen rats yet but there are birds there all the time.

“I regularly come in in the morning to find they’ve left rubbish all over the ground,” she added.

“Sometimes it lies there for three or four days, or until I phone the council and ask them to come and deal with it.”

Council urges businesses to clean up their acts

Nongmay’s family opened Mae Ping Thai Dining in 1998.

And she insists there was never a problem before the additional bins arrived.

“I’ve been trying to get the council to help with these bins for the last five years,” she said.

Overflowing bins with piles of black bags behind the Mae Ping Thai restaurant in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council says it will act on the bins behind the Mae Ping Thai restaurant in Perth. Image: Supplied.

“Other people won’t realise it’s not our mess. But it doesn’t give a good impression of our business if they’re seeing all that rubbish piled up at our back door.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We’ve been out to Scott Street car park to clean the area and will be removing some of the containers.

“All businesses that store their waste bins or containers on our property have been asked to keep the area clean.”

Mae Ping Thai Dining made news over the festive season when Star Wars actor Ewen McGregor popped in for a meal.

Nongmay also hit out at the council after the Scott Street car park flooded during Storm Gerrit, sending a torrent of filthy water into the restaurant.

