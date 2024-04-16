Aldi lining up move to new £16m Arbroath retail park

Discount supermarket Aldi is eyeing up a move to a new £16 million Arbroath retail park.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket has lodged an application with Angus Council for signage linked to one of the units in the Elliot development beside the A92 Dundee Road.

Home Bargains was granted permission for the multi-million pound project in 2022.

It will anchor the development with a 30,000 sq. ft. store and adjacent 10,000 sq. ft. garden centre.

The latest planning application indicates Aldi will occupy the second unit on the retail park.

It covers more than 18,500 sq. ft.

Aldi does not currently operate in the town.

The company has been asked for comment.

It is part of the German multinational’s plan to open 35 new stores across the UK this year.

Builder’s merchant added to retail park

Earlier this year Home Bargains’ parent company, T J Morris, got the go ahead for a revised layout which includes a builder’s merchant.

That will comprise a 12,500 sq. ft. warehouse and external yard.

Its potential occupier has not been revealed.

But previous planning papers linked UK-wide merchant MKM to the development.

The Hull-based firm has been asked if it plans to expand into Arbroath.

And confirmation is still awaited of the names which will be coming to drive thru outlets at the entrance to the Elliot site which were part of the original planning approval.

The overall development will have parking for around 400 cars.

It is beside the existing Westway retail park which includes Asda, Halfords, B&Q and Pets at Home. Fast food chains McDonalds and KFC are also on the site.

There will be no road link between the two retail parks.

But agents for Home Bargains assured Angus councillors a path would be created up to the boundary to open the potential of a pedestrian link.

The Elliot development is on the site of the former Presentation Products factory.

Permission for a new retail park was originally granted in 2019 but it did not proceed.

Home Bargains revealed their interest in the 3.3 hectare site in late 2021.