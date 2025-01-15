Fife couple who’ve been together since they were 15 take over Earlsferry pub

A Fife couple who have been together since they were 15 have taken over a popular Fife pub.

The 19th Hole in Earlsferry has reopened five months after its shock closure.

The doors to the venue were shut in August last year, with the previous owners saying they could no longer operate due to “overwhelming” costs.

However, Adam Stafford and fiance Chelsea Aubrat have taken on the establishment, vowing to put the community at the heart of the pub.

‘Chance to take over The 19th Hole sang to us’

The couple, who previously worked together for Greene King in Dalgety Bay, described The 19th Hole as the “perfect opportunity”.

Adam told The Courier: “Caledonian Hospitality was looking for a young manager to take on the premises and we thought it would be the perfect opportunity – it really sang to us.

“The support we’ve received since taking on the premises has been fantastic – locals were desperate to see the place open once again.

“When the work was going on inside, people kept asking when we would have the place open.

“We had a remarkable first weekend, everyone was elated to see the place open once again – and I think everyone wants to see the pub succeed.”

The couple, who have moved from Dunfermline to Colinsburgh, say they have plans for food and events at the pub.

Adam, 30, added: “The first few weeks will be all about getting feedback from locals.

“We want to make The 19th Hole all about the community, a place where everyone will feel welcome.

“We’ll serve hearty food, host quiz nights, and have live music, it will be geared towards the people of the village and we want the pub to be at the heart of it.”