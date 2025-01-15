Fife couple who’ve been together since they were 15 take over Earlsferry pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife couple who’ve been together since they were 15 take over Earlsferry pub

Adam Stafford and Chelsea Aubrat previously worked for Greene King in Dalgety Bay.

By Andrew Robson
The couple have been together since they were 15
Adam Stafford and Chelsea Aubrat at The 19th Hole in Earlsferry. Image: Supplied

A Fife couple who have been together since they were 15 have taken over a popular Fife pub.

The 19th Hole in Earlsferry has reopened five months after its shock closure.

The doors to the venue were shut in August last year, with the previous owners saying they could no longer operate due to “overwhelming” costs.

However, Adam Stafford and fiance Chelsea Aubrat have taken on the establishment, vowing to put the community at the heart of the pub.

‘Chance to take over The 19th Hole sang to us’

The couple, who previously worked together for Greene King in Dalgety Bay, described The 19th Hole as the “perfect opportunity”.

Adam told The Courier: “Caledonian Hospitality was looking for a young manager to take on the premises and we thought it would be the perfect opportunity – it really sang to us.

“The support we’ve received since taking on the premises has been fantastic – locals were desperate to see the place open once again.

Inside the 19th Hole.
Inside The 19th Hole. Image: Supplied

“When the work was going on inside, people kept asking when we would have the place open.

“We had a remarkable first weekend, everyone was elated to see the place open once again – and I think everyone wants to see the pub succeed.”

The couple, who have moved from Dunfermline to Colinsburgh, say they have plans for food and events at the pub.

Adam Stafford and Chelsea Aubrat outside The 19th Hole.
The couple plan to serve food and have live music. Image: Supplied

Adam, 30, added: “The first few weeks will be all about getting feedback from locals.

“We want to make The 19th Hole all about the community, a place where everyone will feel welcome.

“We’ll serve hearty food, host quiz nights, and have live music, it will be geared towards the people of the village and we want the pub to be at the heart of it.”

