Dunfermline Athletic: Ewan Otoo talks Michael Tidser’s watching brief and player motivation

Ewan Otoo is hopeful the watching Michael Tidser will have been impressed with Dunfermline, despite the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

Tidser was in the East End Park main stand to take in the rearranged Championship clash in what appeared a major hint that an agreement with Kelty Hearts could now be close.

With youth coach John McLaughlan stepping in on an interim basis, Otoo insists the Pars players have not been adversely affected by the delay in finding a replacement for James McPake, who was sacked over three weeks ago.

And the 22-year-old, who was the subject of failed bids from English clubs last summer, insists there is always motivation for players, no matter whether a future boss is in attendance or not.

“As footballers, that’s our responsibility,” Otoo commented when asked about coping with the managerial change.

“Sometimes, these things happen, and it’s about how you take it in your stride. It’s about how you keep going, it’s about how you get the best out of yourselves.

“When something like that happens, you need to look to yourself. The players need to stick together as a team. And then just try and get the best out of each other.”

Asked about Tidser’s presence at the Ayr game, he added: “As players, we’re always focussed on ourselves.

“A bit of direction would be good for us players as well.

‘That’s our motivation’

“But, again, it’s not something that’s in the forefront of our minds.

“We’re just looking to work hard every day and whatever happens, happens.

“Personally, and I think this goes for the team as well, I’m always looking to try and impress anyone that’s watching.

“Hopefully, if the new gaffer is watching, he’s been impressed by a number of our individual performances.

“So, that’s our motivation, just to keep trying to impress, and you never know what can happen from there.”

Otoo had one of Dunfermline’s best opportunities during a dominant first-half against Ayr on Tuesday night.

However, the defensive midfielder’s stabbed effort when through on goal was patted away by goalkeeper Harry Stone.

The Pars, who remain in ninth place in the Championship, were made to pay for not making the breakthrough when on top as the Honest Men earned all three points with second-half goals from Jay Henderson and George Oakley.

It was a disappointment after the highs of the dramatic draw with Falkirk and the 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle in Glasgow.

Scottish Cup

This weekend, it is on to the Scottish Cup and a tricky-looking tie against League One title challengers Stenhousemuir.

“I think we’re still on a good track,” added Otoo. “We just need to get back on the horse on Saturday and put in another performance.

“We’re desperate to go as far as we can in the cup.

“It will be another tough test but we’ll be right up for it come Saturday afternoon.”