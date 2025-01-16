Dunfermline Athletic: Ewan Otoo talks Michael Tidser’s watching brief and player motivation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic: Ewan Otoo talks Michael Tidser’s watching brief and player motivation

The Pars were left disappointed after their 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Ewan Otoo.
Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Ewan Otoo is hopeful the watching Michael Tidser will have been impressed with Dunfermline, despite the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

Tidser was in the East End Park main stand to take in the rearranged Championship clash in what appeared a major hint that an agreement with Kelty Hearts could now be close.

With youth coach John McLaughlan stepping in on an interim basis, Otoo insists the Pars players have not been adversely affected by the delay in finding a replacement for James McPake, who was sacked over three weeks ago.

Ewan Otoo battles for possession with Ayr United winger Jake Hastie.
Ewan Otoo battles for possession with Ayr United winger Jake Hastie. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

And the 22-year-old, who was the subject of failed bids from English clubs last summer, insists there is always motivation for players, no matter whether a future boss is in attendance or not.

“As footballers, that’s our responsibility,” Otoo commented when asked about coping with the managerial change.

“Sometimes, these things happen, and it’s about how you take it in your stride. It’s about how you keep going, it’s about how you get the best out of yourselves.

“When something like that happens, you need to look to yourself. The players need to stick together as a team. And then just try and get the best out of each other.”

Asked about Tidser’s presence at the Ayr game, he added: “As players, we’re always focussed on ourselves.

“A bit of direction would be good for us players as well.

‘That’s our motivation’

“But, again, it’s not something that’s in the forefront of our minds.

“We’re just looking to work hard every day and whatever happens, happens.

“Personally, and I think this goes for the team as well, I’m always looking to try and impress anyone that’s watching.

“Hopefully, if the new gaffer is watching, he’s been impressed by a number of our individual performances.

“So, that’s our motivation, just to keep trying to impress, and you never know what can happen from there.”

Ewan Otoo goes to ground in a tackle on Ayr opponent Nick McAllister.
Ewan Otoo was booked following a challenge on Nick McAllister. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Otoo had one of Dunfermline’s best opportunities during a dominant first-half against Ayr on Tuesday night.

However, the defensive midfielder’s stabbed effort when through on goal was patted away by goalkeeper Harry Stone.

The Pars, who remain in ninth place in the Championship, were made to pay for not making the breakthrough when on top as the Honest Men earned all three points with second-half goals from Jay Henderson and George Oakley.

It was a disappointment after the highs of the dramatic draw with Falkirk and the 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle in Glasgow.

Scottish Cup

This weekend, it is on to the Scottish Cup and a tricky-looking tie against League One title challengers Stenhousemuir.

“I think we’re still on a good track,” added Otoo. “We just need to get back on the horse on Saturday and put in another performance.

“We’re desperate to go as far as we can in the cup.

“It will be another tough test but we’ll be right up for it come Saturday afternoon.”

More from Football

Aaron Donnelly enjoys his goal against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Aaron Donnelly on Celtic goal celebration and Dundee 'bounce' ahead of derby day
Raith Rovers favourite Dylan Easton.
Dylan Easton: Barry Robson's fresh approach and memories of giving new Raith Rovers boss…
Victor Griffith walking out of the tunnel at Ibrox before St Johnstone played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hopeful of Victor Griffith Scottish Cup debut
Luke McCowan scores for Celtic against Dundee
Luke McCowan opens up on respect for Dundee after goalscoring return with Celtic
Jim Goodwin doesn't want any distractions this month as United seek to kick on
Jim Goodwin 'confident' Dundee United WILL keep loan stars for the season – including…
St Johnstone trialist, Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
Roman Eremenko: What team-mates, managers and journalists have said about St Johnstone trialist likened…
A disappointed-looking Lewis McCann.
What will Michael Tidser have learned from Dunfermline Athletic's defeat to Ayr United?
Josh Mulligan celebrates
5 Dundee talking points from Celtic draw – including key Dee changes and incredible…
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes Dens Park fans after an impressive performance against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee game plan in impressive Celtic show revealed as Tony Docherty vows Dark Blues…
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Wrexham to make Sam Dalby decision this week as Dundee United D-Day looms

Conversation