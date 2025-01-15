What will Michael Tidser have learned from Dunfermline Athletic’s defeat to Ayr United?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

What will Michael Tidser have learned from Dunfermline Athletic’s defeat to Ayr United?

The manager-in-waiting was in the East End Park main stand for Tuesday night's 2-0 loss.

A disappointed-looking Lewis McCann.
Lewis McCann shows Dunfermline's disappointment at their defeat to Ayr United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Michael Tidser’s presence at Dunfermline’s defeat to Ayr United was an indication he could finally be appointed as the club’s new manager.

Officially, talks between the Pars and Kelty Hearts are still on-going. But there appears a growing possibility now that the 34-year-old could be in place before Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Stenhousemuir.

Should compensation negotiations be concluded in the next couple of days, the former Morton midfielder will be taking over a team that has earned four points from three tough game since James McPake was sacked two days before Christmas.

But what will the manager-in-waiting have learned from running the rule over the Fifers as they went down to a 2-0 loss to Ayr?

Michael Tidser and his Kelty Hearts assistant, Kevin McDonald, watch Dunfermline's defeat to Ayr United.
Michael Tidser (centre) and his Kelty Hearts assistant, Kevin McDonald (left), watch Dunfermline’s defeat to Ayr United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Attacking intent

One of the complaints from supporters during the latter days of McPake’s reign was his apparent defensive mindset.

No matter the Pars had the fourth best Expected Goals rate in the Championship, the perception was the football was too safe and predictable.

With seven goals – albeit two penalties – in his first two games in charge as caretaker boss, John McLaughlan seem to tease out a more forward-thinking philosophy.

That continued in the first-half against Ayr – but this time without the final product.

Dunfermline Athletic winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler heads the ball.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler helped Dunfermline threaten in attack against Ayr United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

There was plenty of energy and zip to the Fifers’ play, but at times it was a bit too harum-scarum to produce clear-cut chances.

In starters Chris Kane, Lewis McCann, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Dunfermline had plenty of forward-thinking players, whilst Ewan Otoo burst forward to create one of the best opportunities against Ayr.

But, given what we know about Tidser’s well-drilled Kelty Hearts team, the challenge will be to harness that attacking intent in a more effective way.

Championship’s fine margins

Dunfermline bossed the first-half against Ayr, who took 43 minutes to register an – off-target – attempt at goal.

The Pars were pretty much camped in their opponents’ territory for the whole of the opening period.

And, although the start to the second-half was more even, it had the feel of something of a smash-and-grab affair when Ayr notched the opening goal after an hour.

By the end, that notion had subsided as the Honest Men took confidence from the breakthrough and finished as the better side.

Dunfermline needed to take advantage of their early dominance, but they were made to pay for not finding the net when on top.

Dunfermline's Matty Todd battles for possession against Ayr United.
Dunfermline’s Matty Todd (left) battles for possession against Ayr United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

That is a familiar theme in a Championship where, perhaps Airdrie aside at the moment, it lives up to the cliché that everyone can beat everyone else.

Lots of games come down to fine margins.

Of the Pars’ 12 league defeats this season, seven have been by just a single goal – and the others by no more than two.

It does not take much for a positive performance to turn into a negative result – and vice versa.

The Fifers will be hopeful a new manager will bring the fresh ideas that can ensure they finish on the right side of those tight encounters.

Fitness worries

Dunfermline fielded the rarity of an unchanged line-up for the visit of Ayr.

That was no surprise after a hugely impressive 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle at Firhill.

In fact, McLaughlan altered his starting XI just once over his three games in charge, with Kane Ritchie-Hosler coming in for Josh Cooper against Thistle.

However, he had to make a couple of enforced changes as the Ayr match progressed. Kieran Ngwenya limped off early in the second-half and Chris Kane followed him shortly after.

Ewan Otoo holds off Ayr United's Jake Hastie.
Dunfermline missed Ewan Otoo’s drive in midfield after his move to left-back. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

The alterations disrupted the Pars, with Ewan Otoo moving to left-back and Dapo Mebude replacing him in midfield, whilst youngster Taylor Sutherland was Kane’s substitute in attack as Josh Cooper also took the place of Todd.

It was clear the Fifers missed Ngwenya and Kane, as well as Otoo’s influence at the heart of the pitch.

The challenge for the new manager will be to ensure, with either recruitment or back-up game-plans, that any future injuries can be covered more seamlessly.

