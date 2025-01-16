Dundee thief caught out by DNA on tyre iron after restaurant break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee thief caught out by DNA on tyre iron after restaurant break-in

Christopher Sinclair committed thefts on Perth Road.

By Ciaran Shanks
Christopher Sinclair
Christopher Sinclair admitted the break-in.

A rampant thief was snared for a break-in at a Dundee restaurant after his DNA was found on a tyre iron.

Christopher Sinclair, 36, was in the grips of a pernicious drug addiction when he targeted Babujee on Perth Road, before turning his attention to a barber shop in the same area.

Sinclair was placed on a structured deferred sentence last year but was remanded four days before Christmas after stealing de-icer and air freshener from a car.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how a Babujee staff member attended the premises in the early hours of the morning and discovered the till drawer had been forced open.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “£80 in cash was missing, along with a Samsung tablet from the bar and two bottles of gin.”

The items had a total value of £420.

Mr Bell added: “There was also damage to the safe in the bar area.

“This appeared to be caused by a tool of some sort.

“Police were contacted and a CCTV review was carried out.”

Officers discovered a tyre iron and following a forensic examination, Sinclair’s DNA was detected.

Babujee, Perth Road
Babujee Indian restaurant on Perth Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sinclair, of Dunholm Road, admitted breaking into Babujee on April 23 and Benjamin Barker on May 18, with the intent to steal.

He entered an unlocked car on December 21 on Temple Lane to steal the de-icer and air freshener.

Sinclair returned to the dock after a social work report was prepared in custody.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “The report makes poor reading.

“He was associating with family members with drug problems and he’s been quite candid about his level of drug misuse as well as issues with his tenancy.

“His father died on December 23 and he missed the funeral.

“It’s entrenched behaviour. It’s family-wide and is going to take a great deal of time and effort to resolve these problems.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Sinclair for 10 months.

He said: “You have repeatedly refused to fully cooperate with all efforts the court and criminal justice team have made to help you.

“You continue to use drugs and they impact badly on your behaviour.

“There’s no reasonable alternative to a custodial sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

