Jordan McGhee set for Dundee exit after ‘agreeing’ pre-contract switch – and he could depart this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jordan McGhee set for Dundee exit after ‘agreeing’ pre-contract switch – and he could depart this month

The versatile defender has been a stalwart at Dens Park since signing in 2019.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee skippered Dundee at his former club Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jordan McGhee joined Dundee in 2019. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Jordan McGhee is set for a Dundee exit after reportedly agreeing a pre-contract deal with Motherwell.

The versatile defender has been a key man for the Dark Blues since signing for the club from Falkirk in 2019.

In that time he has played 186 times and earned promotion from the Championship twice, winning the second tier in 2023.

Under Tony Docherty, McGhee has been an invaluable player with his experience and ability to play across the entire defence and in midfield.

He is currently absent with a hamstring injury.

January switch?

Jordan McGhee gets treatment
Jordan McGhee has been out injured since December. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

However, McGhee’s time at the club appears to be coming to an end after Premiership rivals Motherwell swooped for the 28-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

It is understood the Steelmen informed Dundee of their plan to offer a deal to McGhee in recent days and BBC Sport are reporting the player has agreed the switch to Fir Park in the summer.

However, with a number of defensive injuries to contend with, ’Well boss Stuart Kettlewell could make a move for McGhee this month.

That would require thrashing out a deal with the Dark Blues.

Docherty has made defensive additions to his squad this month in the shape of Aaron Donnelly, Imari Samuels and recalling Luke Graham from loan at Falkirk.

Cesar Garza has also arrived in central midfield meaning an early McGhee exit would not leave Dundee short of options.

However, it would see an important and experienced player strengthening a Premiership rival.

More from Dundee FC

Ethan Ingram and Will Ferry do battle in the first meeting between Dundee and Dundee United
Dundee derby moved for TV as fourth City of Discovery showdown picked for live…
Aaron Donnelly enjoys his goal against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Aaron Donnelly on Celtic goal celebration and Dundee 'bounce' ahead of derby day
3
Luke McCowan scores for Celtic against Dundee
Luke McCowan opens up on respect for Dundee after goalscoring return with Celtic
Josh Mulligan celebrates
5 Dundee talking points from Celtic draw – including key Dee changes and incredible…
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes Dens Park fans after an impressive performance against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee game plan in impressive Celtic show revealed as Tony Docherty vows Dark Blues…
Dundee celebrate against Celtic
'Heroic' Dundee made Celtic 'wobble' as Tony Docherty reveals Lyall Cameron message during pulsating…
4
Lyall Cameron
Rangers 'working on' pre-contract deal for Dundee star Lyall Cameron
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee FC owners are manager's transfer window dream
4
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
What Dundee fans can expect from new signing Imari Samuels as Tony Docherty reveals…
Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Lyall Cameron transfer latest as Dundee boss quizzed on Rangers-linked star's future

Conversation