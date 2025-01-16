Jordan McGhee set for Dundee exit after ‘agreeing’ pre-contract switch – and he could depart this month

Jordan McGhee is set for a Dundee exit after reportedly agreeing a pre-contract deal with Motherwell.

The versatile defender has been a key man for the Dark Blues since signing for the club from Falkirk in 2019.

In that time he has played 186 times and earned promotion from the Championship twice, winning the second tier in 2023.

Under Tony Docherty, McGhee has been an invaluable player with his experience and ability to play across the entire defence and in midfield.

He is currently absent with a hamstring injury.

January switch?

However, McGhee’s time at the club appears to be coming to an end after Premiership rivals Motherwell swooped for the 28-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

It is understood the Steelmen informed Dundee of their plan to offer a deal to McGhee in recent days and BBC Sport are reporting the player has agreed the switch to Fir Park in the summer.

However, with a number of defensive injuries to contend with, ’Well boss Stuart Kettlewell could make a move for McGhee this month.

That would require thrashing out a deal with the Dark Blues.

Docherty has made defensive additions to his squad this month in the shape of Aaron Donnelly, Imari Samuels and recalling Luke Graham from loan at Falkirk.

Cesar Garza has also arrived in central midfield meaning an early McGhee exit would not leave Dundee short of options.

However, it would see an important and experienced player strengthening a Premiership rival.