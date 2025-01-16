Jim Goodwin on Dundee United chances of signing a striker before Dundee derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on Dundee United chances of signing a striker before Dundee derby

United are aiming to secure more than one new arrival this January transfer window.

Jim Goodwin addresses the media ahead of Monday's Scottish Cup clash with Dundee
Jim Goodwin addresses the media ahead of Monday's Scottish Cup clash with Dundee. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin rates Dundee United’s chances of having a new striker in place in time for next Monday’s Dundee derby as “50/50”.

The Tangerines are pushing to secure the signing of a speedy forward on loan to supplement their attacking options of Sam Dalby, Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande.

That would allow teenage prospect Owen Stirton to be farmed out to play regularly.

Goodwin has also confirmed that United’s business is unlikely to end with just one arrival.

The Tannadice gaffer said: “I’m 50/50 that we’ll get someone in for the game on Monday night (Dundee derby) and, if not, it will be a few days after that.

“And I’d be hopeful of another in the next week or so, as well.

“We only have three senior strikers at the club and, although Owen Stirton has come into it, I want to get him out on loan to get him games. So, we could do with someone else. That would give us four options in that area.

“We will be looking at others as well.”

Jim Goodwin is keen to bolster his ranks
Goodwin is keen to bolster his ranks. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “We want to do business in this window and it’s not about bringing anyone in to replace people.

“We need to make sure that going into this decisive part of the season we’ve got enough strength in depth.

“Over the course of the season, we have had players missing through injury. We don’t want to leave ourselves short.”

Craig Sibbald and David Babunski fitness latest

United’s squad has already been boosted by the return to full fitness of Louis Moult; marked by his breathtaking overhead kick in the 1-0 win over St Mirren.

David Babunski and, notably, Craig Sibbald are also back in training, with the latter nearing a comeback following three months out with an ankle injury.

Craig Sibbald in action for the Tangerines this season
Sibbald is firmly on the comeback trail. Image: SNS

Goodwin continued: “Sibbs and David are both back in training, albeit non-competitive, modified sessions. Potentially, Monday will be too soon for them.

“But I’m delighted we’ve got Moulty back for that one (Dundee match) after the impact he made.”

A different Dundee

While United continue their hunt for reinforcements, their city neighbours have wasted no time in raiding the transfer market, snapping up Aaron Donnelly, Imari Samuels and Cesar Garza.

They are also close to the loan capture of Monterrey winger Victor Lopez.

And Goodwin – noting that the Dark Blues have been in a position to pay fees this month – reckons United will face a different Dee in the Scottish Cup compared to their 2-1 win on Premiership duty on January 2.

Dundee's Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza has already impressed for Dundee. Image: David Young

“We had a good result against Dundee in the league last time out, but I see they are strengthening – spending a bit of money again this window,” said Goodwin. “So, it’ll be another tough, tough game.

“But it’s one we are really looking forward to.

“New signings always get the punters excited, and I do think they’ve invested the money well. The players they’ve brought in are ones that we know about and will be good additions to their squad.

“It remains to be seen what starting 11 we’ll face on the day.

“But we don’t fear whatever is to come. We’ve got great confidence in our own group and the players have shown that, regardless of opposition, they’ll always stand up to the challenge.

“That’ll be no different on Monday. They know exactly what this fixture means to the supporters – they’ll remember that amazing feeling we had just a couple of weeks ago at Dens Park.

“The late winner, those celebrations in front of our supporters; we want that feeling again.”

More from Dundee United

Meshack, pictured, will strive to make his mark at Livingston
Meshack Ubochioma nears Championship loan switch as Dundee United man eyes regular action
Ethan Ingram and Will Ferry do battle in the first meeting between Dundee and Dundee United
Dundee derby moved for TV as fourth City of Discovery showdown picked for live…
Lewis O'Donnell, pictured, is currently on loan at Queen of the South.
Dundee United youngster to remain on loan as Scottish Cup shock opportunity looms
Jim Goodwin doesn't want any distractions this month as United seek to kick on
Jim Goodwin 'confident' Dundee United WILL keep loan stars for the season – including…
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Wrexham to make Sam Dalby decision this week as Dundee United D-Day looms
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United locked in talks with loan targets as Jim Goodwin outlines huge Tannadice…
The United players are left stunned as whistler Dickinson points to the spot
Jim Goodwin fumes at St Mirren penalty call after 'clear dive' as Dundee United…
2
Dundee United duo Jack Walton, left, and Declan Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: Reluctant hero Jack Walton pinpoints Dundee United duo who forced him into spotlight
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin finally has everyone at Dundee United singing from same hymn…
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman.
Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan

Conversation