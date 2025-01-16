Jim Goodwin on Dundee United chances of signing a striker before Dundee derby

Jim Goodwin rates Dundee United’s chances of having a new striker in place in time for next Monday’s Dundee derby as “50/50”.

The Tangerines are pushing to secure the signing of a speedy forward on loan to supplement their attacking options of Sam Dalby, Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande.

That would allow teenage prospect Owen Stirton to be farmed out to play regularly.

Goodwin has also confirmed that United’s business is unlikely to end with just one arrival.

The Tannadice gaffer said: “I’m 50/50 that we’ll get someone in for the game on Monday night (Dundee derby) and, if not, it will be a few days after that.

“And I’d be hopeful of another in the next week or so, as well.

“We only have three senior strikers at the club and, although Owen Stirton has come into it, I want to get him out on loan to get him games. So, we could do with someone else. That would give us four options in that area.

“We will be looking at others as well.”

Goodwin added: “We want to do business in this window and it’s not about bringing anyone in to replace people.

“We need to make sure that going into this decisive part of the season we’ve got enough strength in depth.

“Over the course of the season, we have had players missing through injury. We don’t want to leave ourselves short.”

Craig Sibbald and David Babunski fitness latest

United’s squad has already been boosted by the return to full fitness of Louis Moult; marked by his breathtaking overhead kick in the 1-0 win over St Mirren.

David Babunski and, notably, Craig Sibbald are also back in training, with the latter nearing a comeback following three months out with an ankle injury.

Goodwin continued: “Sibbs and David are both back in training, albeit non-competitive, modified sessions. Potentially, Monday will be too soon for them.

“But I’m delighted we’ve got Moulty back for that one (Dundee match) after the impact he made.”

A different Dundee

While United continue their hunt for reinforcements, their city neighbours have wasted no time in raiding the transfer market, snapping up Aaron Donnelly, Imari Samuels and Cesar Garza.

They are also close to the loan capture of Monterrey winger Victor Lopez.

And Goodwin – noting that the Dark Blues have been in a position to pay fees this month – reckons United will face a different Dee in the Scottish Cup compared to their 2-1 win on Premiership duty on January 2.

“We had a good result against Dundee in the league last time out, but I see they are strengthening – spending a bit of money again this window,” said Goodwin. “So, it’ll be another tough, tough game.

“But it’s one we are really looking forward to.

“New signings always get the punters excited, and I do think they’ve invested the money well. The players they’ve brought in are ones that we know about and will be good additions to their squad.

“It remains to be seen what starting 11 we’ll face on the day.

“But we don’t fear whatever is to come. We’ve got great confidence in our own group and the players have shown that, regardless of opposition, they’ll always stand up to the challenge.

“That’ll be no different on Monday. They know exactly what this fixture means to the supporters – they’ll remember that amazing feeling we had just a couple of weeks ago at Dens Park.

“The late winner, those celebrations in front of our supporters; we want that feeling again.”