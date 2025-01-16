Meshack Ubochioma nears Championship loan switch as Dundee United man eyes regular action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Meshack Ubochioma nears Championship loan switch as Dundee United man eyes regular action

Meshack is is set for a January transfer window loan exit.

By Alan Temple
Meshack, pictured, will strive to make his mark at Livingston
Meshack, pictured, will strive to make his mark at Livingston. Image: SNS

Dundee United winger Meshack Ubochioma is set to join Championship promotion-chasers Livingston on loan for the remainder of the season.

Meshack, 23, has not played a single minute since his dramatic injury-time winner against Hibernian on October 19 and has made just three competitive appearances for the Tangerines in total.

A summer signing from Hungarian outfit Zalaegerszeg, the Nigerian has grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of first team opportunities.

Meshack is currently behind the likes of Glenn Middleton, Kristijan Trapanovski, Miller Thomson and Kai Fotheringham in the pecking order and is keen to see more action in the second half of the campaign.

Meshack celebrates as Jim Goodwin, in the background, hits the deck
Meshack celebrates his winner against Hibs as Jim Goodwin, in the background, hits the deck. Image: SNS

And Livi gaffer David Martindale has made his move as he seeks to add pace and dynamism to the wide areas.

The Lions, who are four points behind Championship leaders Falkirk, hope to officially seal the arrival – which could free up some additional January budget in United’s wage bill – prior to their Scottish Cup trip to Ross County on Saturday.

Meshack is expected to be United’s second loan outgoing of the January transfer window after keeper Jack Newman also joined Livi this week. 

