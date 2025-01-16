Meshack Ubochioma nears Championship loan switch as Dundee United man eyes regular action

Dundee United winger Meshack Ubochioma is set to join Championship promotion-chasers Livingston on loan for the remainder of the season.

Meshack, 23, has not played a single minute since his dramatic injury-time winner against Hibernian on October 19 and has made just three competitive appearances for the Tangerines in total.

A summer signing from Hungarian outfit Zalaegerszeg, the Nigerian has grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of first team opportunities.

Meshack is currently behind the likes of Glenn Middleton, Kristijan Trapanovski, Miller Thomson and Kai Fotheringham in the pecking order and is keen to see more action in the second half of the campaign.

And Livi gaffer David Martindale has made his move as he seeks to add pace and dynamism to the wide areas.

The Lions, who are four points behind Championship leaders Falkirk, hope to officially seal the arrival – which could free up some additional January budget in United’s wage bill – prior to their Scottish Cup trip to Ross County on Saturday.

Meshack is expected to be United’s second loan outgoing of the January transfer window after keeper Jack Newman also joined Livi this week.