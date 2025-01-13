Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan

Jack Newman saw a spell at Inverness cut short due to their descent into administration.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman.
Dundee United stopper Jack Newman Image: SNS

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman has joined Championship promotion hopefuls Livingston on loan until the end of the season.

The Scotland U/21 international was farmed out to Inverness during the early park of the campaign, making seven appearances before ultimately losing his place to Musa Dibaga.

The Caley Jags announced their intention to cut Newman’s deal short when they plunged into administration in October – a move United sought to block after contacting the SPFL and Scottish FA

However, with the January window now open, Newman has linked up with the Lions, who are currently in third spot in the Championship and trail leaders Falkirk by seven points.

Jack Newman will be back on Scotland U/21 duty next week
Newman on Scotland U/21 duty. Image: SNS

His arrival comes after Liverpool moved to recall stopper Marcelo Pitaluga and Newman will provide competition for No.1 Jerome Prior.

Newman is eligible to make his debut for Livingston against Airdrie on Tuesday evening.

Conversation