Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman has joined Championship promotion hopefuls Livingston on loan until the end of the season.

The Scotland U/21 international was farmed out to Inverness during the early park of the campaign, making seven appearances before ultimately losing his place to Musa Dibaga.

The Caley Jags announced their intention to cut Newman’s deal short when they plunged into administration in October – a move United sought to block after contacting the SPFL and Scottish FA

However, with the January window now open, Newman has linked up with the Lions, who are currently in third spot in the Championship and trail leaders Falkirk by seven points.

His arrival comes after Liverpool moved to recall stopper Marcelo Pitaluga and Newman will provide competition for No.1 Jerome Prior.

Newman is eligible to make his debut for Livingston against Airdrie on Tuesday evening.