Dundee United Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan Jack Newman saw a spell at Inverness cut short due to their descent into administration. By Alan Temple January 13 2025, 11:23am January 13 2025, 11:23am Share Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5160558/dundee-united-jack-newman-january-transfer-window/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United stopper Jack Newman Image: SNS Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman has joined Championship promotion hopefuls Livingston on loan until the end of the season. The Scotland U/21 international was farmed out to Inverness during the early park of the campaign, making seven appearances before ultimately losing his place to Musa Dibaga. The Caley Jags announced their intention to cut Newman’s deal short when they plunged into administration in October – a move United sought to block after contacting the SPFL and Scottish FA However, with the January window now open, Newman has linked up with the Lions, who are currently in third spot in the Championship and trail leaders Falkirk by seven points. Newman on Scotland U/21 duty. Image: SNS His arrival comes after Liverpool moved to recall stopper Marcelo Pitaluga and Newman will provide competition for No.1 Jerome Prior. Newman is eligible to make his debut for Livingston against Airdrie on Tuesday evening.
