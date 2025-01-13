Bid to turn ex-Dundee showroom into takeaway selling pizzas, curries and desserts

Plans to transform a former Dundee motorcycle showroom into a takeaway have been submitted.

The site at 340 Strathmore Avenue was formerly occupied by the Ecosse Motorcycles dealership, which closed in September 2023 when its owner retired.

Applicant Shehbaaz Ahmad wants to open a food outlet at the disused two-storey property.

It would offer both sit-in and takeaway options.

A sample menu in planning documents shows meal options including curries, rotisserie chicken, kebabs and pizza.

Cold food would also be on offer, with plans enclosed for a “frozen dessert bar”.

Customers could also opt for ice cream, crepes, milkshakes, smoothies and waffles.

Dundee City Council says consultation on the proposal will end on January 21.

Disused Dundee motorcycle showroom could seat 43 customers

Ecosse Motorcycles had taken over the site in 2016 after expanding its business from Aberdeen.

It closed seven years later when the firm’s owner Martin Marshall announced his retirement.

The 310 sqm ground floor of the former showroom may now house 43 sit-in customers.

This includes 18 seats at benches, 16 at loose tables, and six bar stools at a window counter.

The application outlines a forecourt and landscaped space between the pavement and the front of the building.

A car parking area west of the building that can host up to six vehicles has also been cited.

Plans for the empty offices on the first floor were not mentioned.