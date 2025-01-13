Bid to turn ex-Dundee showroom into takeaway selling pizzas, curries and desserts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Bid to turn ex-Dundee showroom into takeaway selling pizzas, curries and desserts

It would offer both sit-in and takeaway options.

By Finn Nixon
The site on Strathmore Avenue was formerly home to an Ecosse Motorcycles branch. Image: Google Maps
The site on Strathmore Avenue was formerly home to an Ecosse Motorcycles branch. Image: Google Maps

Plans to transform a former Dundee motorcycle showroom into a takeaway have been submitted.

The site at 340 Strathmore Avenue was formerly occupied by the Ecosse Motorcycles dealership, which closed in September 2023 when its owner retired.

Applicant Shehbaaz Ahmad wants to open a food outlet at the disused two-storey property.

It would offer both sit-in and takeaway options.

A sample menu in planning documents shows meal options including curries, rotisserie chicken, kebabs and pizza.

Cold food would also be on offer, with plans enclosed for a “frozen dessert bar”.

Customers could also opt for ice cream, crepes, milkshakes, smoothies and waffles.

Dundee City Council says consultation on the proposal will end on January 21.

Disused Dundee motorcycle showroom could seat 43 customers

Ecosse Motorcycles had taken over the site in 2016 after expanding its business from Aberdeen.

It closed seven years later when the firm’s owner Martin Marshall announced his retirement.

The 310 sqm ground floor of the former showroom may now house 43 sit-in customers.

This includes 18 seats at benches, 16 at loose tables, and six bar stools at a window counter.

The application outlines a forecourt and landscaped space between the pavement and the front of the building.

A car parking area west of the building that can host up to six vehicles has also been cited.

Plans for the empty offices on the first floor were not mentioned.

More from Dundee

Car on fire.
VIDEO: Dundee car fire 'like a movie' as owner left in tears
3
Christopher Lawson
Dundee ex-paratrooper battered 65-year-old who gave evidence against his dad 30 years ago
Winner of the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year John Beatt of Dryburgh Athletic, left, receives his award from Sunday Post deputy editor Thomas Hawkins. Image: Aimee Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA
Dundee volunteer who shaped future for girls and women's football
Balmuir Wood Travellers site on the Angus/Dundee border has only partially re-opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Almost £350k spent at Traveller site near Dundee despite being virtually empty
2
Missing person Kevin Young.
Appeal to trace Dundee man last seen six months ago
Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Jim Hunter obituary Picture shows; Jim Hunter . N/A. Supplied by Hunter family Date; Unknown
Jim Hunter: Tributes paid to family man and Dundee West FC founding member following…
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition
63 Gellatly Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee locals’ horror at Romanian grooming gang operating ‘in plain sight’ on city streets
4
The scene was described as being 'like a bonfire'. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry car blaze 'like a bonfire' as street taped off

Conversation