Former Chinese restaurant in Montrose for sale after closure

A former Chinese restaurant in Montrose has been put up for sale.

The Charleton Road unit, previously home to Peking Palace, is on the market with a rental cost of £30,000 a year.

The restaurant, which opened 37 years ago, closed on December 17.

Owners Eddie Wei and Jenny Yu revealed their plans to shut the restaurant in November.

The restaurant sits north of the town centre, providing access to the main road (A92) towards Aberdeen.

It is located next to a residential area as well as a commercial industrial/office site, providing consistent trade to the premises with customers regularly in the area.

The restaurant has two dining areas for customers.

Its main dining area can cater for around 70 customers, with the lounge bar suitable for 50 covers.

There is also a large commercial kitchen with extensive storage and preparation areas.

Outside, the restaurant has a large customer car park that presents development opportunities.

The area can be changed or offer outdoor al-fresco seating for customers, subject to the necessary planning or licenses.

Estate agent Graham and Sibbald says the building can be developed for different uses.

Peking Palace going up for sale comes after Angus Grill and Larder, on the A90 near Brechin, closed immediately last week.