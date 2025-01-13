Former Chinese restaurant in Montrose for sale after closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Chinese restaurant in Montrose for sale after closure

The property was occupied by Peking Palace for 37 years.

By Ben MacDonald
The former Peking Palace restaurant is for sale
The former Peking Palace restaurant is now up for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A former Chinese restaurant in Montrose has been put up for sale.

The Charleton Road unit, previously home to Peking Palace, is on the market with a rental cost of £30,000 a year.

The restaurant, which opened 37 years ago, closed on December 17.

Owners Eddie Wei and Jenny Yu revealed their plans to shut the restaurant in November.

The restaurant sits north of the town centre, providing access to the main road (A92) towards Aberdeen.

It is located next to a residential area as well as a commercial industrial/office site, providing consistent trade to the premises with customers regularly in the area.

The restaurant has two dining areas for customers.

Its main dining area can cater for around 70 customers, with the lounge bar suitable for 50 covers.

There is also a large commercial kitchen with extensive storage and preparation areas.

The entrance. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The lounge. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The lounge bar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The bar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The main restaurant. Graham and Sibbald
The restaurant. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Unique wall art. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The car park. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Outside, the restaurant has a large customer car park that presents development opportunities.

The area can be changed or offer outdoor al-fresco seating for customers, subject to the necessary planning or licenses.

Estate agent Graham and Sibbald says the building can be developed for different uses.

Peking Palace going up for sale comes after Angus Grill and Larder, on the A90 near Brechin, closed immediately last week.

