Home Business & Environment Business

Restaurant next to A90 near Brechin shuts leaving customers ‘devastated’

Angus Larder and Grill said its operating costs were "simply too high".

By Andrew Robson
Angus Grill and Larder announces closure
Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A cafe and restaurant next to the A90 near Brechin has shut down – leaving customers “devastated”.

Angus Larder and Grill at Balnabriech – a popular spot with people travelling along the dual carriageway – closed on Tuesday.

In an announcement on social media, the restaurant said rising costs were among the reasons for the decision.

It read: “It is with a heavy heart that today we closed our wonderful Brechin restaurant, Angus Grill and Larder.

Angus Grill and Larder closed due to rising costs

“Angus Grill has been a staple of the Brechin area for over two years now, serving commuters, holidaymakers and locals alike, all while offering a larder filled with local produce and spirits.

“Growing costs, rising rates, increased NI (national insurance), higher energy and a constant bombardment of taxes on brick and mortar businesses made our operating costs simply too high.

“We’re not the first this week and we won’t be the last.”

Kieran Turner and Will MacPherson opened Angus Grill and Larder in 2022
Kieran Turner and Will MacPherson opened Angus Grill and Larder in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Chef manager Kieran Turner opened the roadside venue in January 2022 alongside Will Macpherson.

The duo transformed the former Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy into a cafe and restaurant serving local produce.

The Facebook added: “We want to thank the staff with all our hearts and are working towards helping them secure new employment.”

Customers ‘devastated’ after closure of A90 restaurant

Customers were quick to express their sadness in response to the announcement.

Claire Sabiston wrote: “Oh no, we are devastated by this!

“I’m so sorry. It’s such a sad time for hospitality as more and more of our favourite places close their doors.”

Laura Downing said: “(I’m) really sorry to hear this.

Some of the dishes served at Angus Grill and Larder.
Some of the dishes served at Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Our family always enjoyed stopping by your place. The food and staff were always great.

“Thank you for so many good dinners. Wishing you all the best.”

Bernard Briggs posted: “That’s truly a big shame.

“We often popped in on our way to Dundee and further south, from Aberdeen.

“A perfect place for brilliant coffee and great food. Service was always top drawer.

“You’ll all be missed. So sad!”

