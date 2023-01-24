Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses Barry Maguire link

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer says he’s never known an injury crisis like the one Dundee are currently enduring.

As pleased as he was at the 4-2 Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Dunfermline, the Dens boss was given more fitness worries to contend with.

Goals from Paul McMullan, Fin Robertson, Luke McCowan and Max Anderson did the job for the Dark Blues as they booked a semi-final clash with Raith Rovers.

However, a squad that was already short of bodies and unable to fill the bench saw two more players substituted through injury.

Left-back Jordan Marshall didn’t reappear for the second half while Robertson limped off after putting his side 2-1 up in the second half.

Bowyer said: “We’re delighted to get through – that was the message before the game.

“Really pleased with four goals in front of the home fans.

“We are down to the bare bones and we picked up some knocks again.

“It was a bad tackle on Jordan Marshall I thought and Fin Robertson picked one up as well.

“We’ll need some people to bring their boots on Saturday!

“In all seriousness, I’ve never known anything like this as a manager.

“We’re down to bare bones and we’re looking at people thinking ‘do we risk him?’

“We’ll see where we are this weekend and hopefully we can roll another XI out and they show the fight and desire shown tonight.

“We can play better than that as well.”

Fin Robertson

Robertson capped an impressive performance in midfield with the key goal that put his side back in front on the hour mark.

But he couldn’t last the 90 minutes after picking up a knock.

“He took a whack on his ankle so we’ll let it settle down and see how it is,” Bowyer said.

Barry Maguire

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues were linked with a loan move for Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire earlier in the day.

Bowyer, however, wouldn’t be drawn on any possible move for the 24-year-old.

“We’re going to get linked with everybody,” he said.

“There will be loads more names.”