Dunfermline boss James McPake speaks of Pars pride despite Dundee defeat as he hails Sam Young debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline boss James McPake was disappointed to see his side exit two cup competitions in the space of a few days.

However, he expressed his pride at the performance his League One leaders put on at Dens Park despite coming out on the wrong side of a 4-2 scoreline.

The SPFL Trust Trophy last-eight clash went the way of his former side after Championship Partick Thistle had edged the Pars on penalties in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Lewis McCann had cancelled out Paul McMullan’s opener as the teams went in at half-time locked at 1-1 before goals from Fin Robertson and Luke McCowan put the game beyond the Pars.

Max Anderson and Craig Wighton then exchanged strikes in stoppage time to complete the scoring at 4-2.

McPake, though, says the two displays showed how far his team have come.

“For 80-odd minutes we were well in the game. We started really well and had some good play,” the former Dundee captain and manager said.

“It was a good game until the third goal went in.

“Fair play to the Dundee players, they were clinical.

“We had chances early on and were good on the night.

“It was a game we are disappointed to lose. That’s something we’ve not been used to this season and now it’s happened back-to-back.

“But I’m proud of the team and proud of the players, every one of them.

“We wanted to win the game and we have had two disappointed results after Saturday at Partick Thistle.

“But there is a way to lose. We don’t like losing but we are back to the bread and butter on Saturday.

“We more than showed we can handle that level of opposition back-to-back.”

Sam Young

McPake was full of praise for 17-year-old Sam Young after he made his full first-team debut.

“We had a young kid in Sam Young making his debut against a fantastic player in Alex Jakubiak,” the Pars boss added.

“He can hurt players let alone a young boy making his first appearance in the first team.

“I’m delighted for him.”