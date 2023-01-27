St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen to make Perth move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are closing in on a deal to sign Zak Rudden from Dundee.

Courier Sport understands that the striker has got his heart set on a move to McDiarmid Park and negotiations have begun between the two clubs.

Rudden, 22, was a Callum Davidson transfer target this time last year but Dundee sealed a pre-contract agreement and then his deadline day transfer.

Zak Rudden scores the first goal of the pre-season campaign #thedee pic.twitter.com/xLLJXZngZZ — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 2, 2022

The former Scotland under-21 international has scored eight goals under Gary Bowyer this season but the Dens Park boss is willing to let him leave to free up funds to add to his own squad.

The former Rangers player could even make his move before Saints’ weekend Premiership clash with his old club.

If the Rudden deal doesn’t get completed, Davidson has other options north and south of the border.