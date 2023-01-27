Dick Campbell reveals Arbroath transfer business ‘isn’t quite finished’ despite Toyosi Olusanya capture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is hoping to make further signings to strengthen his side for the Championship survival bid.

Toyosi Olusanya became Campbell’s sixth January capture when he agreed a loan switch from St Mirren earlier this week.

Joao Balde, Ryan Dow, Sean Adarkwa, Steven Hetherington and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni have also all arrived this month.

Their signings have enhanced the Lichties squad and given Campbell real hope that he can win the three-way fight with Hamilton and Cove Rangers to stay up.

But Campbell is still on the look for further reinforcements in both the January transfer window and February loan market.

Campbell said: “Are we better than we were on January 1st? I’d say categorically yes.

“I don’t have a single bit of difficulty answering that question.

“That’s six out and six in and I’m not finished. I might still change it up a bit again.

“I’ve added quality to the squad but you can always get better.

Dick Campbell: Toyosi has ‘great strength and pace’

“I’m delighted to have Toyosi here. I actually went to watch someone else in November when he first caught my eye.

“At the time, I wrote in my report that I’d have to look at him again. He has great pace and strength.

“I called Stephen Robinson to enquire about him but Toyosi wasn’t available at that point.

“In fairness to St Mirren and Stephen, he came straight back to me to tell me Toyosi could come to us now.

“Toyosi is well-respected and works hard and he’ll be someone who will run into corners for me.

“We haven’t been putting enough threat into the opposition box.

“Sean Adarkwa has got a chance and is very similar to Joel Nouble in some regards.

“Nouble didn’t start well but what a player he turned out to be for us!”

Meanwhile. Toyosi is keen to get back to his best after overcoming a broken toe.

The speed-merchant, who was clocked running at a higher pace than Kylian Mbappe last year, sees the move to Lichties as a fresh break.

“I’ve just come back from a long-term injury at St Mirren,” said Toyosi.

“It’s important for me to go out and get games to put myself back on the map.

“I’ve been strengthening my foot by going through rehab at St Mirren. The physios have been great and I feel stronger than ever.”