VIDEO: Arbroath new boy Toyosi Olusanya clocked ‘faster speed than French superstar Kylian Mbappe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

VIDEO: Arbroath new boy Toyosi Olusanya clocked ‘faster speed than French superstar Kylian Mbappe’

By Ewan Smith
January 26 2023, 11.28am
Arbroath new boy Toyosi Olusanya is well-known for his pace. Image: Ewan Smith/ DCT Media
Arbroath new boy Toyosi Olusanya is well-known for his pace. Image: Ewan Smith/ DCT Media

Arbroath new boy Toyosi Olusanya believes he was clocked at ‘a higher speed than Kylian Mbappe’ last season.

Lichties fans are keen to get their first glimpse of Toyosi as he prepares to make a quickfire debut at Morton after completing a loan switch from St Mirren.

Toyosi, 25, was described as ‘lightning quick’ by St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson after he joined the Paisley side from Middlesbrough.

And the English-born attacker believes he has the stats to back up that assertion.

He clocked a high of 36.6 km/h while playing for Middlesbrough last term – eclipsing the pace of French superstar Mbappe.

Osei Yaw lists Kylian Mbappe as a former teammate.
Toyosi Olusanya clocked a higher pace than Kylian Mbappe. Image: AP Photo

Mbappe is known as one of the fastest players in the world with a top speed of 36.08 whilst starring for Ligue 1 side PSG.

“I haven’t had a lot of games this year due to injury,” Toyosi told Courier Sport.

“But last season I did hit 36.6 km/h in a game for Middlesbrough.

“That was recorded and sent to St Mirren and with consistent games at Arbroath I can get back up there.

“Some players in the Premier League hit around 35 or 36 km/h so my pace was basically faster than Mbappe’s.

“He’s just over 36km/h so I’ve got to give a shout out to Kylian!

“Speed is part of my game and if I can show people I’m back to being fit and healthy I’ll get goals.”

Toyosi Olusanya: How does his pace compare with world stars?

Incredibly, Toyosi’s pace outstrips Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (36.2 km/h) and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies (36.2 km/h).

It matches Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

In fact, according to Opta stats from 2022, only Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger clocked a higher pace with his 36.7 km/h before his move from Chelsea.

And while Toyosi’s speed is his biggest asset, he’s determined to make a difference in the final third.

He added: “I’m proud of my pace. It’s gives me an advantage no matter what level I’m playing at.

“When you are blessed with an exceptional amount of pace it can make a big difference.

“My game is about running in behind defences and taking on defenders on one v ones.

Toyosi Olusanya faced Arbroath earlier in the season. Image: SNS

“It’s pivotal for me. Defenders won’t be able to live with my pace, that’s what I’ve been told by most managers.

“If I keep running and stretching defences then they’ll eventually tire and I can bring out my quality.

“The crowd love a player who can ghost past a defence and do a little trick.

“But the most important thing for me is to ensure I have an end product on everything I’m doing.

“I’m looking forward to getting started at Arbroath.

“There are a lot of good players here and it’s a lovely dressing room. I’ve been made to feel very welcome and I want to kick on here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone need to make sure they 'get the next 6 months right' with…
Fox is calm regarding Dundee United's business. Image: SNS
Liam Fox has 'no concern' over lack of signings as Dundee United boss delivers…
From left: Sam Stanton, Ross Matthews, Ethan Ross and Kieran Ngwenya. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager gives injury updates on several stars with squad 'much healthier' now
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake hints at possible new Dunfermline signing and gives team news ahead of…
Josh Edwards celebrates with Matty Todd. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards signs 'no-brainer' contract extension after enquiries made about Dunfermline star
Ray McKinnon is delighted with his work in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Ray McKinnon outlines hopes for new Forfar signings as he reveals League Two survival…
Meekison in action. Image: SNS
Archie Meekison joins League One promotion hopefuls on loan from Dundee United
Barry Maguire has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer outlines reasons behind Barry Maguire capture as he targets more…

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl
The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Every Can Counts Picture shows; Every Can Counts exhibition Dundee Science Centre. Dundee Science Centre. Supplied by Citypress Date; Unknown
'Infinity Room' shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented