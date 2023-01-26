VIDEO: Arbroath new boy Toyosi Olusanya clocked ‘faster speed than French superstar Kylian Mbappe’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath new boy Toyosi Olusanya believes he was clocked at ‘a higher speed than Kylian Mbappe’ last season.

Lichties fans are keen to get their first glimpse of Toyosi as he prepares to make a quickfire debut at Morton after completing a loan switch from St Mirren.

Toyosi, 25, was described as ‘lightning quick’ by St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson after he joined the Paisley side from Middlesbrough.

And the English-born attacker believes he has the stats to back up that assertion.

He clocked a high of 36.6 km/h while playing for Middlesbrough last term – eclipsing the pace of French superstar Mbappe.

Mbappe is known as one of the fastest players in the world with a top speed of 36.08 whilst starring for Ligue 1 side PSG.

“I haven’t had a lot of games this year due to injury,” Toyosi told Courier Sport.

“But last season I did hit 36.6 km/h in a game for Middlesbrough.

“That was recorded and sent to St Mirren and with consistent games at Arbroath I can get back up there.

“Some players in the Premier League hit around 35 or 36 km/h so my pace was basically faster than Mbappe’s.

“He’s just over 36km/h so I’ve got to give a shout out to Kylian!

“Speed is part of my game and if I can show people I’m back to being fit and healthy I’ll get goals.”

Toyosi Olusanya: How does his pace compare with world stars?

Incredibly, Toyosi’s pace outstrips Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (36.2 km/h) and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies (36.2 km/h).

It matches Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

In fact, according to Opta stats from 2022, only Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger clocked a higher pace with his 36.7 km/h before his move from Chelsea.

And while Toyosi’s speed is his biggest asset, he’s determined to make a difference in the final third.

He added: “I’m proud of my pace. It’s gives me an advantage no matter what level I’m playing at.

“When you are blessed with an exceptional amount of pace it can make a big difference.

“My game is about running in behind defences and taking on defenders on one v ones.

“It’s pivotal for me. Defenders won’t be able to live with my pace, that’s what I’ve been told by most managers.

“If I keep running and stretching defences then they’ll eventually tire and I can bring out my quality.

“The crowd love a player who can ghost past a defence and do a little trick.

“But the most important thing for me is to ensure I have an end product on everything I’m doing.

“I’m looking forward to getting started at Arbroath.

“There are a lot of good players here and it’s a lovely dressing room. I’ve been made to feel very welcome and I want to kick on here.”