Arbroath sign ‘lightning quick’ Toyosi Olusanya to bolster attack for Championship survival bid

Arbroath have completed a deal to sign ‘lightning quick’ Nigerian forward Toyosi Olusanya on loan from St Mirren.

Former Middlesbrough star Olusanya, 25, will join the Gayfield side until the summer as Lichties bolster their attacking options.

Toyosi, who can play anywhere across the attack, had trials at Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading after coming through the ranks at AFC Wimbledon.

He joined Saints in the summer from Boro on a two-year deal with boss Stephen Robinson heaping the praise on Toyosi at the time.

“He can play anywhere across the front three, is strong, lightning quick and gives the option to put the ball in behind,” said Robinson.

Toyosi face Arbroath earlier in the season as the Angus side claimed a 1-0 League Cup win in Paisley.

Toyosi was then ruled out for several months with a broken toe.

But he is fit and set to bolster an Arbroath attack as he becomes their sixth January signing.

Joao Balde, Ryan Dow, Sean Adarkwa, Steven Hetherington and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni have all arrived at Arbroath in recent weeks.

Toyosi Olusanya to support Sean Adarkwa

Adarkwa has led the Lichties frontline well but will benefit enormously from additional support.

He netted his first Arbroath strike in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United and followed that up with an impressive display in the Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell.

“Sean has been tremendous for us,” said Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell.

“When we played against Dundee and beat them 4-2 he tied their two defenders up and caused problems.

“Against Motherwell, he troubled quality SPL defenders.

“We have something to build on. If we can get one or two in beside him then that will help.”