Arbroath striker Sean Adarkwa had a feeling he’d do ‘a Joel Nouble’ at Ayr United

By Ewan Smith
January 16 2023, 8.00am
Sean Adarkwa is in fine form for Arbroath ahead of the visit of Motherwell. Image: SNS
Sean Adarkwa is in fine form for Arbroath ahead of the visit of Motherwell. Image: SNS

Sean Adarkwa knows Joel Nouble left very big boots to fill when the striker’s glittering loan spell at Arbroath ended last January.

Nouble became a Lichties cult hero in just six months at the Angus side.

He propelled them to a Scottish Premiership promotion challenge with his silky skills.

And it was at Ayr United, that Noubs rose to prominence as he netted his first goal for Arbroath.

Nouble is still very much revered by Arbroath’s players and fans.

Joel Nouble made a huge impact at Arbroath
Sean Adarkwa knows Joel Nouble was a popular figure at Arbroath. Image: SNS

And the Livingston attacker’s shining example was used to inspire Adarkwa to get off the mark for Arbroath.

“I had a good feeling I’d score here,” said Adarkwa, who joined Arbroath from English side QPR.

“Dick Campbell was telling me stories before the game about another striker who scored his first Arbroath goal at Ayr, Joel Nouble.

“A few of the boys were backing me to do the same. Hopefully in the next few games I can get more and help us win.

“Nouble is a great example of how you can come to Scotland and make an impact.

“He did it at Arbroath and I know, if I get my head down and believe in myself, I can too.

“Football is a funny game. When you get one goal you suddenly feel you can get more.

“I’m in the team to score goals. I know that’s my role and I’ll try to get the goals this club needs to stay up.”

