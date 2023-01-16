Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fire at Craigie High School in Dundee is being treated as deliberate, police say.

Emergency services were called to tackle the blaze at Dundee’s Garnet Terrace on Sunday night.

Two crews were called at 8.25pm and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Police say the only reported damage was a broken window but are treating the blaze as deliberate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a school on Garnet Terrace.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“It is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing.”

Fire at Craigie High School was in reception area

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.25pm on Sunday to reports of a fire within a building on Garnet Terrace.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the reception area of a school.

“Fire crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Dundee City Council confirmed the school will be open to pupils and staff as normal on Monday morning.

Craigie High School is due to be merged with Braeview at a new £60m East End Community Campus.

The Drumgeith Road site is due to open in in August 2025 and an anticipated 1,879 pupils will attend.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3081 of January 15.