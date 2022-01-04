Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joel Nouble says he’ll be ‘an Arbroath fan for life’ as loan star gets set to return to Livingston

By Ewan Smith & Scott Lorimer
January 4 2022, 8.00am
Joel Nouble played his final game at Gayfield as an Arbroath player on Sunday.
Joel Nouble played his final game at Gayfield as an Arbroath player on Sunday.

After 22 games for Arbroath, Joel Nouble is preparing to leave the Angus side for a chance of Premiership football with Livingston – but he’ll always remember his time in the maroon jersey.

It may only have been half a season, but the 25-year-old will leave a lasting impact at Gayfield, endearing himself to the Lichties faithful, amongst whom he now counts himself.

Nouble will rejoin the Lions after his final game for Dick Campbell’s side on Saturday away to Ayr United.

Fan for life

Fans needn’t fear, though. Nouble hopes to still be a familiar face around the club – and aims to even take in a game or two when he can. This time as a fan.

“I wanted to say goodbye properly but hopefully the fans have enjoyed my performances for their club,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed every single second here.”

 

“I’ll be back for Bobby Linn’s testimonial next month and any chance I have to come and watch or visit Arbroath I’ll take it.

“If I’m not playing and I can come and watch them I will. I’m an Arbroath fan for life now.

“They club made me feel wanted from the very first training session.

“It’s the best loan deal I could ever have dreamed of.”

Nouble replacement

As Nouble heads back, a familiar face in Jack Hamilton has arrived from Livingston.

The 20-year-old netted eight times in 14 appearances in a loan spell last term and Nouble is confident Hamilton will be a suitable replacement.

“The quality doesn’t drop at all at Arbroath,” he said of Hamilton’s arrival.

Joel Nouble has enjoyed his loan spell at Arbroath.
Joel Nouble has enjoyed his loan spell at Arbroath.

“I hope Jack does well here. If he gets close to doing what he managed last year then it will be brilliant for the club.

“Jack came in and got goals when the team was struggling. Now they are flying so watch him go.

“He’s a natural goalscorer and I’m confident if he gets the service he will deliver.”

While he moves up a division, Nouble hopes the Lichties will soon join him in the top-flight and he’ll always have an eye on their progress.

“The Arbroath result will be the first one I look for when I go on my phone after games,” he said.

“We have done exceptionally well this season and hopefully the boys can maintain that.”

