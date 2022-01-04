Joel Nouble says he’ll be ‘an Arbroath fan for life’ as loan star gets set to return to Livingston

An error occurred. Please try again.

After 22 games for Arbroath, Joel Nouble is preparing to leave the Angus side for a chance of Premiership football with Livingston – but he’ll always remember his time in the maroon jersey.

It may only have been half a season, but the 25-year-old will leave a lasting impact at Gayfield, endearing himself to the Lichties faithful, amongst whom he now counts himself.

Nouble will rejoin the Lions after his final game for Dick Campbell’s side on Saturday away to Ayr United.

Fan for life

Fans needn’t fear, though. Nouble hopes to still be a familiar face around the club – and aims to even take in a game or two when he can. This time as a fan.

“I wanted to say goodbye properly but hopefully the fans have enjoyed my performances for their club,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed every single second here.”

10 mins after final whistle on a sub-zero afternoon at @ArbroathFC and @OfficialNoubz is still posing for selfies with fans. I settled for a fist bump with the Big Man.

Happy Christmas, Noubz, and thank you for all you’ve done for the Lichties this incredible season… pic.twitter.com/uTjGTbcHGM — Trevor Ward (@willwrite4cake) December 18, 2021

“I’ll be back for Bobby Linn’s testimonial next month and any chance I have to come and watch or visit Arbroath I’ll take it.

“If I’m not playing and I can come and watch them I will. I’m an Arbroath fan for life now.

“They club made me feel wanted from the very first training session.

“It’s the best loan deal I could ever have dreamed of.”

Nouble replacement

As Nouble heads back, a familiar face in Jack Hamilton has arrived from Livingston.

The 20-year-old netted eight times in 14 appearances in a loan spell last term and Nouble is confident Hamilton will be a suitable replacement.

“The quality doesn’t drop at all at Arbroath,” he said of Hamilton’s arrival.

“I hope Jack does well here. If he gets close to doing what he managed last year then it will be brilliant for the club.

“Jack came in and got goals when the team was struggling. Now they are flying so watch him go.

“He’s a natural goalscorer and I’m confident if he gets the service he will deliver.”

While he moves up a division, Nouble hopes the Lichties will soon join him in the top-flight and he’ll always have an eye on their progress.

“The Arbroath result will be the first one I look for when I go on my phone after games,” he said.

“We have done exceptionally well this season and hopefully the boys can maintain that.”