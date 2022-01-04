Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Dan Pybus would never ‘chuck it’ as Dunfermline midfielder vows to fight for his future

By Alan Temple
January 4 2022, 8.00am
Pybus gets stuck in against Raith
Dan Pybus has vowed not to give up his Dunfermline career without a fight.

The 24-year-old joined the Pars last summer after impressing former gaffer Peter Grant during a brief trial period.

However, the ex-Queen of the South and Bradford midfielder has found first-team opportunities scarce under Grant’s successor, John Hughes.

Prior to Sunday’s gutsy 0-0 draw against Raith Rovers, Pybus had played 51 minutes under the new manager, prompting suggestions he could be dispensable in the January transfer window.

However, Pybus was drafted into the starting line-up at Stark’s Park and turned in a tireless, combative showing; comfortably one of the top performers in black and white.

Pybus in action

“The manager has never said I’m not part of the plans — he’s been happy with me and I always come in with the right attitude, working hard,” said Pybus.

“For whatever reason, sometimes you don’t play for a period of time, but that doesn’t mean you should just chuck it and give up!

“It’s been a difficult six or seven weeks, but it’s nice to be given the opportunity. You’ve just got to react well, train every day, and be fit and ready.

“We’re in a situation down the bottom where everyone’s needed and everyone is going to get a chance. You’ve just got to be ready to take it.”

Brilliant

While far from a classic, the stalemate at Stark’s Park saw the Pars edge a point closer to eighth-placed Queen of the South and bounce back from a 3-0 home hammering against Arbroath.

A further boost came on Monday with the signing of former Dundee United centre-half Coll Donaldson.

“We’ve got a brilliant squad and definitely shouldn’t be in the position we’re in right now,” added Pybus.

“But we’ve got to play better and not concede as many goals — I think we saw that [progress] on Sunday, and hopefully we can keep it up.

“Once you have that, we need to add that clinical edge to our game. Like the manager has said, it’s just about that final pass.”

