Dan Pybus would never ‘chuck it’ as Dunfermline midfielder vows to fight for his future

Dan Pybus has vowed not to give up his Dunfermline career without a fight.

The 24-year-old joined the Pars last summer after impressing former gaffer Peter Grant during a brief trial period.

However, the ex-Queen of the South and Bradford midfielder has found first-team opportunities scarce under Grant’s successor, John Hughes.

Prior to Sunday’s gutsy 0-0 draw against Raith Rovers, Pybus had played 51 minutes under the new manager, prompting suggestions he could be dispensable in the January transfer window.

However, Pybus was drafted into the starting line-up at Stark’s Park and turned in a tireless, combative showing; comfortably one of the top performers in black and white.

“The manager has never said I’m not part of the plans — he’s been happy with me and I always come in with the right attitude, working hard,” said Pybus.

“For whatever reason, sometimes you don’t play for a period of time, but that doesn’t mean you should just chuck it and give up!

“It’s been a difficult six or seven weeks, but it’s nice to be given the opportunity. You’ve just got to react well, train every day, and be fit and ready.

“We’re in a situation down the bottom where everyone’s needed and everyone is going to get a chance. You’ve just got to be ready to take it.”

Brilliant

While far from a classic, the stalemate at Stark’s Park saw the Pars edge a point closer to eighth-placed Queen of the South and bounce back from a 3-0 home hammering against Arbroath.

A further boost came on Monday with the signing of former Dundee United centre-half Coll Donaldson.

“We’ve got a brilliant squad and definitely shouldn’t be in the position we’re in right now,” added Pybus.

“But we’ve got to play better and not concede as many goals — I think we saw that [progress] on Sunday, and hopefully we can keep it up.

“Once you have that, we need to add that clinical edge to our game. Like the manager has said, it’s just about that final pass.”