Dunfermline sign former Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson to seal John Hughes reunion

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline have completed the signing of former Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson.

Donaldson, 26, joins the Pars from on loan from Ross County for the remainder of the campaign.

The towering centre-half becomes John Hughes’ second January capture following the arrival of winger Stevie Lawless.

Donaldson, whose impending switch to Fife was exclusively revealed by Courier Sport, made just four appearances for County this season amid persistent injury issues.

Despite regaining full fitness recently, the ex-Scotland under-19 international has been unable to break into Malky Mackay’s Staggies side.

Hughes worked with Donaldson during stints at Ross County and Livingston and believes the big stopper can help to shore up a porous Dunfermline back-line.

Pedigree

Donaldson’s displays as a precocious teenager at Livi earned a move to QPR in 2014.

He made just one appearance for the London outfit and returned to Scotland after a year, joining Dundee United.

He racked up 41 outings in two seasons at Tannadice before stints in the Highlands with Inverness and Ross County.