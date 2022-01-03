Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline sign former Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson to seal John Hughes reunion

By Alan Temple
January 3 2022, 12.47pm Updated: January 3 2022, 12.50pm
Arrival: Donaldson
Arrival: Donaldson

Dunfermline have completed the signing of former Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson.

Donaldson, 26, joins the Pars from on loan from Ross County for the remainder of the campaign.

The towering centre-half becomes John Hughes’ second January capture following the arrival of winger Stevie Lawless.

Donaldson, whose impending switch to Fife was exclusively revealed by Courier Sport, made just four appearances for County this season amid persistent injury issues.

Despite regaining full fitness recently, the ex-Scotland under-19 international has been unable to break into Malky Mackay’s Staggies side.

Focus: Donaldson

Hughes worked with Donaldson during stints at Ross County and Livingston and believes the big stopper can help to shore up a porous Dunfermline back-line.

Pedigree

Donaldson’s displays as a precocious teenager at Livi earned a move to QPR in 2014.

He made just one appearance for the London outfit and returned to Scotland after a year, joining Dundee United.

He racked up 41 outings in two seasons at Tannadice before stints in the Highlands with Inverness and Ross County.

EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Lawless reveals John Hughes endorsement from St Johnstone double hero as Dunfermline winger opens up on Motherwell exit

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier