EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline to sign former Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson

By Alan Temple
January 3 2022, 11.57am Updated: January 3 2022, 12.08pm
Donaldson in action for United
Donaldson in action for United

Dunfermline are set to complete the signing of former Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson.

The 26-year-old has made just four appearances for Ross County this season amid injury issues in the early part of the campaign.

Donaldson recently returned to full fitness but has been unable to break into Malky Mackay’s Staggies side.

And Pars boss John Hughes, who coached the former Scotland under-19 internationalist in Dingwall last term, is ready to hand the towering centre-back an East End Park lifeline.

It is understood takes are at an advanced stage and, barring any unforeseen issues, his capture will be sealed imminently.

Donaldson celebrates a strike against Partick Thistle

Hughes also worked with Donaldson during a brief stint in charge of Livingston.

It is hoped Donaldson can help to shore up a porous Dunfermline back-line, albeit the Fifers did register a welcome clean sheet against Raith Rovers on Sunday.

Donaldson’s displays as a precocious teenager at Livi earned a move to QPR in 2014.

He made just one appearance for the London outfit and returned to Scotland after a year, joining Dundee United.

He racked up 41 outings in two seasons at Tannadice before stints in the Highlands with Inverness and Ross County.

Courier Sport understands Donaldson’s impending arrival is unlikely to be the only piece of business completed by Dunfermline this week as Hughes seeks to refresh and rebuild the Pars squad.

