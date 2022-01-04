Stewart Petrie reveals months long Elijah Simpson pursuit that saw Montrose fight off other clubs for forward’s signature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stewart Petrie reveals months long Elijah Simpson pursuit that saw Montrose fight off other clubs for forward’s signature

By Scott Lorimer
January 4 2022, 8.00am
The signing of Montrose new boy Elijah Simpson was months in the making, Stewart Petrie has revealed.

And the Mighty Mo fought off other clubs to secure his signature.

Montrose announced the signing of the 25-year-old on New Year’s Day, with the forward making his debut in their 2-0 win over East Fife.

That suggested a quick turnaround.

Three months in the making

However, player and club had actually been in contact for around three months.

“We’re probably going back to October that we first had a look at him,” boss Stewart Petrie explained to Courier Sport.

“A few things happened then we eventually got a bit of training and a bounce game.

“We just had to be patient until his clearance came in January.”

The former Farnborough attacker had attracted interest from other clubs with trials elsewhere.

Montrose new boy Elijah Simpson
But Petrie is delighted to have secured Simpson and will add a new dimension to the Mo front line.

“He had trials with other teams in Scotland as well, but he came in and enjoyed the training and how we want to work,” he said.

“It was then we realised he was something different and we don’t have at the moment as a number nine.

“It’s great to have him on board now and it gives us a new option to what we have.”

Simpson’s ‘excellent’ debut

Petrie, who’s still in isolation due to Covid, got to see his new forward in action on Sunday, albeit through a live stream from Bayview.

Simpson was involved in the first goal, setting up Graham Webster with a clever pass, before Mo’s talisman crossed on for Blair Lyons to poke home.

Although not fully match fit just yet, the debutant put on an impressive display.

“I thought he was excellent on Sunday, from what I’d seen,” Petrie said.

“Once we get him up to speed and match fit, he’ll be a big asset for us.

“He’s not overly tall, but he’s a strong lad that holds the ball. He’s intelligent and he knows the game really well.

“If we can get good balls into his feet and into that area, he’s certainly going to get us up the pitch.”

