Montrose announce signing of ‘exciting prospect’ Elijah Simpson

Montrose have announced the signing of striker Elijah Simpson until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old forward had been training with the Links Park side and impressed Stewart Petrie enough to earn a six-month deal.

Simpson became a free agent in October after a short spell at Farnborough in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Prior to that he also had spells at Tooting & Mitcham United and Westfield.

The Gable Endies say the forward had attracted interest from other clubs north of the border, but it is Mo who have secured his services.

Gaffer Petrie believes Simpson will give his side a different kind of threat up front.

“Eli is an exciting prospect,” he said.

“He has impressed in training and brings a different dimension to our attacking options.”

Simpson is Mo’s second piece of business in the January window with the club announcing an extension to Cammy Ballantyne’s loan deal yesterday.