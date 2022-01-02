Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose announce signing of ‘exciting prospect’ Elijah Simpson

By Scott Lorimer
January 2 2022, 10.28am Updated: January 2 2022, 3.31pm
Montrose have announced the signing of Elijah Simpson.
Montrose have announced the signing of Elijah Simpson.

Montrose have announced the signing of striker Elijah Simpson until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old forward had been training with the Links Park side and impressed Stewart Petrie enough to earn a six-month deal.

Simpson became a free agent in October after a short spell at Farnborough in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Prior to that he also had spells at Tooting & Mitcham United and Westfield.

The Gable Endies say the forward had attracted interest from other clubs north of the border, but it is Mo who have secured his services.

Gaffer Petrie believes Simpson will give his side a different kind of threat up front.

“Eli is an exciting prospect,” he said.

“He has impressed in training and brings a different dimension to our attacking options.”

Simpson is Mo’s second piece of business in the January window with the club announcing an extension to Cammy Ballantyne’s loan deal yesterday.

Montrose half-term report card: How the Mighty Mo have fared so far in League One

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier