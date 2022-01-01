Montrose extend Cammy Ballantyne loan as midfielder pens new St Johnstone deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose have confirmed midfielder Cammy Ballantyne’s loan from St Johnstone has been extended until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was due to return to the McDiarmid Park side on January 16, but the two sides have agreed to extend that until the summer.

BALLY EXTENDS STAY Following the great news today of Cammy Ballantyne’s contract extension at St Johnstone, we are delighted to confirm his subsequent loan extension at Links Park until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/HcDmrM850Y — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) January 1, 2022

Ballantyne joined the Gable Endies for a third spell at the end of September and has already provided six assists and a goal in 13 appearances.

Mo sit second in League One and the youngster will be part of the side that aims to push for promotion to the Championship.

🆕 | We are also delighted to announce that Cammy Ballantyne has signed a new contract to keep him at McDiarmid Park until the summer of 2024! Congratulations, Cammy 👏#SJFC pic.twitter.com/9dTLLYD6E9 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 1, 2022

The midfielder’s extended stay at Links Park comes as St Johnstone revealed he has also signed a new deal.

Ballantyne put pen to paper on a contract keeping him with the Perth side until 2024.