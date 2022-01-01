Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose extend Cammy Ballantyne loan as midfielder pens new St Johnstone deal

By Scott Lorimer
January 1 2022, 7.39pm
Cammy Ballantyne (right) has had his loan deal at Montrose extended until the end of the season.
Montrose have confirmed midfielder Cammy Ballantyne’s loan from St Johnstone has been extended until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was due to return to the McDiarmid Park side on January 16, but the two sides have agreed to extend that until the summer.

Ballantyne joined the Gable Endies for a third spell at the end of September and has already provided six assists and a goal in 13 appearances.

Mo sit second in League One and the youngster will be part of the side that aims to push for promotion to the Championship.

The midfielder’s extended stay at Links Park comes as St Johnstone revealed he has also signed a new deal.

Ballantyne put pen to paper on a contract keeping him with the Perth side until 2024.

