5 of the best high end flats in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

By Jack McKeown
January 25 2023, 12.39pm
This flat in the heart of St Andrews has been given a luxurious makeover. Image: Rettie.
This flat in the heart of St Andrews has been given a luxurious makeover. Image: Rettie.

Most people aspire to own a house but there’s a lot to be said for living in a flat.

With nearby neighbours and, usually, a shared entrance you have extra security. And if you’re on the first floor or above it’s even harder for ne’er-do-wells to break in.

But doesn’t having a flat mean living in a pokey space with lots of noise from neighbours?

Not if you buy one of the many high end flats for sale in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus. Here is our pick of the best:

Crail

This high end flat in Crail forms part of a beautiful listed building. Image: Thorntons.

Crail is one of the most scenic villages in the East Neuk. This elevated ground floor apartment forms part of a Georgian mansion house.

Accessed by a shared entrance, it has two bedrooms, a spacious living room, dining kitchen and a shower room.

The living room of this Crail flat enjoys a southerly outlook. Image Thorntons.

Externally, the flat shares extensive communal grounds and has its own garage. On Marketgate North, it’s in a central location. Crail’s shops, pubs and cafes are all within easy walking distance and the Fife Coastal Path passes nearby.

It’s on sale with Thorntons for o/o £275,000.

Blairgowrie

This handsome conversion of an old schoolhouse has a luxurious interior. Image: Ballantynes.

This former schoolhouse in Blairgowrie dates from 1876 and has recently been converted into luxury flats.

This three bedroom penthouse apartment comes with plenty of high end features. There’s hardwood oak flooring and underfloor heating.

The open plan living room and kitchen has a superb double height ceiling.

The main living space is double height. Image: Ballantynes.

The principal bedroom faces the rear and has an en suite bathroom that would be the envy of any boutique hotel.

The kitchen features German units and Siemens appliances.

There are beautiful communal grounds and two dedicated parking spaces.

Apartment 1909 is on sale with Ballantynes for a £499,000.

Dundee

This three bedroom flat is part of a beautiful mansion house in Dundee. Image: Gilson Gray.

Forming part of a B-listed building dating from 1820, this three-bedroom ground floor flat is in one of Dundee’s most exclusive locations.

Magdalen Yard Road is in the heart of the city’s West End. The pubs and cafes of Perth Road are a short stroll away, while Magdalen Green is across the road and the River Tay not much further.

Packed with traditional features, the flat has a living/dining room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. There are communal garden grounds, private cellars and allocated parking.

Gilson Gray is selling it for o/o £275,000.

St Andrews

This St Andrews flat has a traditional exterior but inside it’s extremely modern and high quality. Image: Rettie.

It may look like a traditional tenement flat but this home in the heart of St Andrews has recently been given a dramatic overhaul.

The double upper flat has a superb modern interior. Downlighters and a high end kitchen and bathroom are among the many special features.

Located on South Street, it could not be better situated for central St Andrews and its many attractions.

The interior is dramatic and modern. Image: Rettie.

It’s currently let to students for the 2022/23 academic year and so would generate an immediate income for any buyer.

Rettie are selling it for o/o £650,000.

Carnoustie

This huge flat in Carnoustie has great views. Image: Gilson Gray.

On the fourth floor, this penthouse flat in Carnoustie has excellent views over the famous Links golf course to the beach beyond.

A huge open plan living/dining/kitchen has expansive glazing to make the most of the outlook.

A balcony offers outside space to enjoy sunny days.

Lots of windows take advantage of the views. Image: Gilson Gray.

The main bedroom has an en suite shower room and also enjoys excellent views. There are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom. The flat also comes with two allocated parking spaces.

Gilson Gray have it on the market for o/o £330,000.

