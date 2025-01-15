Luke McCowan opens up on respect for Dundee after goalscoring return with Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke McCowan opens up on respect for Dundee after goalscoring return with Celtic

The former Dens skipper made an impact for the Hoops on his return.

Luke McCowan scores for Celtic against Dundee
Luke McCowan shows his respect for Dundee after opening the scoring at Dens Park. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
By George Cran

Luke McCowan was determined to show respect to Dundee as he returned to Dens Park in a Celtic shirt.

The attacking midfielder left the Dark Blues in the summer in a £1 million deal to join the champions.

He’s since gone on to play Champions League football and returned to Dens with a bang on Tuesday night.

Within five minutes of the contest, McCowan had already shown Dundee what they are missing with a superb header into the far corner.

But the celebration was muted.

Kai Fotheringham races Luke McCowan in the Dundee derby - his most recent appearance for Dundee United
Luke McCowan in action for Dundee at the start of the season. Image: SNS

Asked about his reaction, McCowan joked: “It was just heading the ball and probably forgetting. I’m not used to heading it!

“Nah, I was never going to celebrate if I was going to score.

“You don’t think that during the game, it just kind of comes to you as it happens.

“I was at Dundee for four years so I was never going to run away in the corner and celebrate.

“I wanted to be respectful in that way because they were good to me – I was never going to run away with the arms up.

“Was there pressure going back? Playing for this club, you get the pressure in every single game.

Luke McCowan scores against Dundee
A returning hero turns villain as Luke McCowan scores a wonderful header for Celtic against his old side. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“It was different. You’re on the opposite side of the pitch, warming up and stuff like that, just wee things like that.

“It wasn’t much I thought about, it was just seeing old faces, which was nice.

“You’re here to play a football match, I had to go and do that.

“That was my mindset going there.”

No surprise

Despite McCowan’s opener, Dundee fought back to eventually lead 3-2 going into stoppage time before Arne Engels netted a stoppage time penalty to earn a point for the Premiership leaders.

Dundee celebrate against Celtic
Dundee celebrate as Aaron Donnelly’s header gives the Dark Blues a 3-2 lead against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

McCowan, though, wasn’t surprised to see the reaction from his old side.

“Oh, no, not at all,” he said.

“I know how Tony Docherty and all the staff and all the players in there would come to a game like this, especially after the confidence from their game last week.

“We knew it was going to be difficult. It’s always a tough game here, I’ve played it on the other side.

“You know what you’re getting.

“We just weren’t at the levels we should have been.”

