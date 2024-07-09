LEE WILKIE: New signings ‘raising standards’ at Dundee United – just like Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: New signings ‘raising standards’ at Dundee United – just like Jim Goodwin

Goodwin's hailing of his summer recruits has let everyone at Tannadice know what he expects.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin believes his summer signings are “raising the standards” at the club.

And by saying so, Goodwin’s letting every single player in his squad know what he expects going forward.

He’s saying to them that the new boys have come in and raised the bar – and that he expects them to up their game in response.

The manager has basically laid a challenge at his players’ feet. It’s up to them how they respond.

But to hear him talk up his summer recruits is a really positive thing.

Kristijan Trapanovski finds the net against Anna
Kristijan Trapanovski finds the net against Annan. Image: Dundee United FC

United fans have yet to see much – if anything – of the likes guys like Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Will Ferry and Kristijan Trapanovski.

But Goodwin will be watching them closely on a daily basis. And he clearly likes what he’s seeing.

That’s a reason for United fans to be pleased this summer.

The fact he’s speaking to them all personally before they sign their contracts is another positive.

The Tannadice gaffer has revealed he has Zoom meetings with potential recruits.

That’s all to do with ensuring players he brings to the club are the right sort of personalities. Having a conversation is the easiest way to do that.

Tony Watt has praised the impact of Jim Goodwin at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

It might sound like a modern idea, but it’s something top managers have been doing for a long time.

In years gone by, if you were signing for a club, you’d maybe go and meet the manager at a hotel somewhere, so he could get a sense of what you’re like as a person.

Obviously, these days, with more signings coming from abroad, that’s not always going to be possible.

But Goodwin obviously still sees the value in chatting with prospective signings, so doing it online is the logical way to go.

It might not seem like a big thing, but it’s a choice United’s boss is making – and it reflects well on him as far as I’m concerned.

