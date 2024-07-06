Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United signings are raising bar as Tangerines end training camp with victory over Welsh outfit

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United’s new arrivals are already raising the bar at Tannadice.

The Tangerines have wasted no time in bolstering their ranks for a crack at the Premiership, snapping up goalkeepers Jack Walton and Dave Richards, wing-backs Ryan Strain and Will Ferry, versatile defender Vicko Sevelj and Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski.

Goodwin remains on the hunt for “four or five” further signings, with a particular focus on the final third. A striker, winger and midfield reinforcements are the priority between now and the transfer window closing.

Ideally, the United gaffer wants his business effectively done and dusted before their mouth-watering Premiership kick-off against Dundee on August 3.

And he is delighted with the quickfire pace of the business done so far – and the impact those six new arrivals have had.

“We’ve seen already the tempo, intensity and quality of the sessions increase by the new faces we’ve brought in,” said Goodwin.

“That’s a great thing for the squad because it raises the standards for EVERYONE when good players come to the club.

“That’s what we’ll continue to do between now and the end of the window.”

He added: “We are way ahead of where we were at this time last season, in terms of the new additions.”

Goodwin: We need to act like a big club

Addressing United’s new structure, Goodwin heaped praise on the influence of Tannadice head of recruitment Michael Cairney, insisting the former FC Twente, Barnet and Doncaster Rovers spy is already proving invaluable.

“It’s been a real team effort,” continued Goodwin.

“I have the final say on what players we do decide to go with.

“But Michael Cairney has been a great addition already with some of the names he has brought to the table, and Luigi (Capuano, chief executive) deserves a lot of credit for his negotiation skills to get these deals over the line.

“We are trying to build a database. That’s not something other clubs aren’t already doing but when we were relegated to the Championship, we had to cut costs and balance the books. But we’re back in the big time and we need to act like a big club.

“For that, you need to have the right people in the right positions.”

A sense of perspective

While enthused and excited by United’s close-season work – and loathe to dampen the fans’ fervour – Goodwin did sound a note of caution as he urged supporters to be patient with the new-look Terrors squad.

“I hope there is a level of optimism there within the supporters,” he continued. “I hope they are understanding and excited about the new additions we have made.

“But I do think we need to be realistic about the situation as well. We have ambitions and we are optimistic, but we also have just come up to the Premiership from the Championship and have a number of players who haven’t played at this level before.

“We’re hoping they react and adapt quickly.”

Goodwin looks ahead to cup curtain-raiser

Ahead of United’s Premier Sports Cup curtain-raiser at Falkirk next Saturday, Goodwin told DUTV: “Last season, that (Premier Sports Cup exit) was a disappointing start to the campaign. We wanted to get out of that group. This year is no different.

“But it is a very difficult group.

“We’ll be favourites, as the Premiership team, but Falkirk won their league, Stenhousemuir won their league and Buckie Thistle won their league. Ayr United look to have done a good bit of recruitment under Scott Brown.

“There aren’t going to be any games that’ll be a walk in the park.

“But I do feel more comfortable this time because of the half-a-dozen new faces that we have added.”

Welsh win for Tangerines

Meanwhile, United brought the curtain down on their training camp in Cheshire with a 1-0 victory against Welsh Premier League runners-up Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday.

Glenn Middleton notched the only goal of the contest at the Mottram Hall playing fields.