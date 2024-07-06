Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United signings are raising bar as Tangerines end training camp with victory over Welsh outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United signings are raising bar as Tangerines end training camp with victory over Welsh outfit

Six new faces have checked in at Tannadice, with more to come.

A focused Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Focused: Jim Goodwin has been putting United stars through their paces in England this week.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United’s new arrivals are already raising the bar at Tannadice.

The Tangerines have wasted no time in bolstering their ranks for a crack at the Premiership, snapping up goalkeepers Jack Walton and Dave Richards, wing-backs Ryan Strain and Will Ferry, versatile defender Vicko Sevelj and Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski.

Goodwin remains on the hunt for “four or five” further signings, with a particular focus on the final third. A striker, winger and midfield reinforcements are the priority between now and the transfer window closing.

Ideally, the United gaffer wants his business effectively done and dusted before their mouth-watering Premiership kick-off against Dundee on August 3.

And he is delighted with the quickfire pace of the business done so far – and the impact those six new arrivals have had.

Ryan Strain in Dundee United colours
Strain in Dundee United colours.

“We’ve seen already the tempo, intensity and quality of the sessions increase by the new faces we’ve brought in,” said Goodwin.

“That’s a great thing for the squad because it raises the standards for EVERYONE when good players come to the club.

“That’s what we’ll continue to do between now and the end of the window.”

He added: “We are way ahead of where we were at this time last season, in terms of the new additions.”

Goodwin: We need to act like a big club

Addressing United’s new structure, Goodwin heaped praise on the influence of Tannadice head of recruitment Michael Cairney, insisting the former FC Twente, Barnet and Doncaster Rovers spy is already proving invaluable.

“It’s been a real team effort,” continued Goodwin.

“I have the final say on what players we do decide to go with.

But Michael Cairney has been a great addition already with some of the names he has brought to the table, and Luigi (Capuano, chief executive) deserves a lot of credit for his negotiation skills to get these deals over the line.

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano
Goodwin lauded Michael Cairney and Luigi Capuano, pictured.

“We are trying to build a database. That’s not something other clubs aren’t already doing but when we were relegated to the Championship, we had to cut costs and balance the books. But we’re back in the big time and we need to act like a big club.

“For that, you need to have the right people in the right positions.”

A sense of perspective

While enthused and excited by United’s close-season work – and loathe to dampen the fans’ fervour – Goodwin did sound a note of caution as he urged supporters to be patient with the new-look Terrors squad.

Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park
Jim Goodwin is targeting another five signings.

“I hope there is a level of optimism there within the supporters,” he continued. “I hope they are understanding and excited about the new additions we have made.

“But I do think we need to be realistic about the situation as well. We have ambitions and we are optimistic, but we also have just come up to the Premiership from the Championship and have a number of players who haven’t played at this level before.

“We’re hoping they react and adapt quickly.”

Goodwin looks ahead to cup curtain-raiser

Ahead of United’s Premier Sports Cup curtain-raiser at Falkirk next Saturday, Goodwin told DUTV: “Last season, that (Premier Sports Cup exit) was a disappointing start to the campaign. We wanted to get out of that group. This year is no different.

But it is a very difficult group.

Falkirk were invincible champions of League 1 last season
Falkirk were invincible champions of League 1 last season, and knocked United out of the Challenge Cup.

“We’ll be favourites, as the Premiership team, but Falkirk won their league, Stenhousemuir won their league and Buckie Thistle won their league. Ayr United look to have done a good bit of recruitment under Scott Brown.

“There aren’t going to be any games that’ll be a walk in the park.

“But I do feel more comfortable this time because of the half-a-dozen new faces that we have added.”

Welsh win for Tangerines

Meanwhile, United brought the curtain down on their training camp in Cheshire with a 1-0 victory against Welsh Premier League runners-up Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday.

Glenn Middleton notched the only goal of the contest at the Mottram Hall playing fields.

 

Conversation