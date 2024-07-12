4 Dundee United questions ahead of Premier Sports Cup curtain raiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United questions ahead of Premier Sports Cup curtain raiser

The Tangerines kick off their campaign against Falkirk on Saturday afternoon.

All smiles: Jim Goodwin is relishing the start of the season
All smiles: Jim Goodwin is relishing the start of the season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United return to competitive action on Saturday as the 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup begins.

And a compelling case can be made for the Tangerines’ showdown against Falkirk being the standout tie of matchday one.

The Championship title winners – so roundly beaten at the home of the Bairns in the SPFL Trust Trophy last term – visiting John McGlynn’s invincible champions of League One.

Courier Sport analyses some of the questions ahead of the first proper outing for a new-look United.

Can the new boys make memorable first impressions?

There has been a veil of secrecy thrown over United’s pre-season preparations.

Only one of their games has been open to the public – a 2-0 victory over Brechin City which came so early in both clubs’ schedules as to render it almost meaningless.

The Tangerines had only completed four training sessions prior to that outing at Glebe Park.

Ryan Strain is one of six new faces at Tannadice
Ryan Strain is one of six new faces at Tannadice. Image: SNS

As such, the only new signings that eager Arabs have seen strut their stuff (discounting Jack Walton; with whom they are most familiar) are Dave Richards, Will Ferry and Vicko Sevelj, and only for 45 minutes apiece.

Subsequent wins over Annan Athletic and Connah’s Quay Nomads took place behind closed doors so, although he enjoyed two splendid seasons with St Mirren, United fans are yet to see Ryan Strain in Tangerine.

And perhaps most tantalisingly, Kristijan Trapanovski is an unknown quantity who arrives with rave reviews and Jim Goodwin already tipping him for full international honours.

How are 2024/25 United shaping up?

Goodwin wants stability and versatility over the course of the season.

There will be tweaks, rotation and alterations.

However, it appears increasingly likely (based on the Brechin victory and details from sources who witnessed United’s bounce games) that a back three will be the Tangerines preferred foundation.

Ross Graham was superb in that shape during the tail end of 2021/22, Declan Gallagher is a dominating central force and Sevelj is composed in possession and can step forward.

Kevin Holt, meanwhile, is comfortable in the middle or the left.

It makes sense.

Vicko Sevelj in action for Dundee United
Sevelj in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

But it will be fascinating to see how the team lines up around that defensive structure.

Will Goodwin deploy a 3-4-3, as he did against Brechin? If so, who gets the nod as central striker?

Or will he go with a 3-5-2, which would afford an additional body in the engine room and allow United to field both Tony Watt and Louis Moult in attack – so effective as a partnership in the final weeks of last season.

What would that mean for natural wingers like Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham, Miller Thomson and Trapanovski?

Kristijan Trapanovski finds the net against Anna
Trapanovski found the net against Annan. Image: Dundee United FC.

In terms of personnel, shape and fitness, this United team remains a work in progress and, with the Premiership opener approaching at speed, it will be intriguing to watch it take shape over the next four fixtures.

Walton vs Richards: Which stopper will shine?

The smart money is on Jack Walton to start between the sticks for United’s Premiership opener against Dundee.

It would be silly to suggest otherwise.

United worked diligently to bring the Englishman back up the road from Luton Town for a second loan spell.

It is unlikely they did that to sit him on the bench.

Dundee United Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards.
Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, Goodwin has made it clear that – contrary to last season – he sees Walton’s tussle with fellow summer signing Dave Richards as a bona fide battle for the gloves; competition that will elevate them.

Both men will get minutes during the Premier Sports Cup group phase and, while respective performances may not entirely dictate who gets the nod on August 3, it will be interesting to witness who stakes the stronger claim.

Will gifted youngsters get a chance to star?

At this point last season, Fotheringham had never scored a senior goal for Dundee United.

However, an opportunistic strike against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup group phase opened the floodgates. Fifteen goals and 10 assists later, he is a fully fledged Scotland U/21 international and set to be a key man in the Premiership.

That is the platform these early competitive showdowns can afford.

Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable
Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable. Image: SNS

Realistically, it would be difficult for the likes of Samuel Cleall-Harding, Brandon Forbes, Scott Constable, Lewis O’Donnell and Owen Stirton to make a similar impact, as earning a place in the top-flight is an onerous task at this stage.

But that is not to say they cannot make their mark over the next four matches, with Goodwin set to rotate his group over a hectic fortnight of football.

They have all trained with Goodwin’s senior squad throughout pre-season, earning minutes in bounce matches. Could one of the young Terrors deliver a sign of their promise in competitive action?

More from Dundee United

David Babunski in action for AFC Botosani in Romania
David Babunski to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin lays out transfers timeline
Dundee United Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards.
Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and…
3
David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United eye swoop for North Macedonia international David Babunski
18
Jim Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality
20
Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention
Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release
3
Alex Greive was part of the United side to win the Championship title
Dundee United title winner finds new club – and links up with another former…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
LEE WILKIE: New signings 'raising standards' at Dundee United - just like Jim Goodwin
Paul Sturrock and Dundee United boss Jim McLean on the training ground
How Paul Sturrock became a Dundee United great
The SPFL Trust Trophy
Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy…
Kristijan Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United's St Andrews University training base
Kristijan Trapanovski: Macedonian football expert gives inside track on Dundee United's capture of 'best…

Conversation