4 Dundee United questions ahead of Premier Sports Cup curtain raiser

Dundee United return to competitive action on Saturday as the 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup begins.

And a compelling case can be made for the Tangerines’ showdown against Falkirk being the standout tie of matchday one.

The Championship title winners – so roundly beaten at the home of the Bairns in the SPFL Trust Trophy last term – visiting John McGlynn’s invincible champions of League One.

Courier Sport analyses some of the questions ahead of the first proper outing for a new-look United.

Can the new boys make memorable first impressions?

There has been a veil of secrecy thrown over United’s pre-season preparations.

Only one of their games has been open to the public – a 2-0 victory over Brechin City which came so early in both clubs’ schedules as to render it almost meaningless.

The Tangerines had only completed four training sessions prior to that outing at Glebe Park.

As such, the only new signings that eager Arabs have seen strut their stuff (discounting Jack Walton; with whom they are most familiar) are Dave Richards, Will Ferry and Vicko Sevelj, and only for 45 minutes apiece.

Subsequent wins over Annan Athletic and Connah’s Quay Nomads took place behind closed doors so, although he enjoyed two splendid seasons with St Mirren, United fans are yet to see Ryan Strain in Tangerine.

And perhaps most tantalisingly, Kristijan Trapanovski is an unknown quantity who arrives with rave reviews and Jim Goodwin already tipping him for full international honours.

How are 2024/25 United shaping up?

Goodwin wants stability and versatility over the course of the season.

There will be tweaks, rotation and alterations.

However, it appears increasingly likely (based on the Brechin victory and details from sources who witnessed United’s bounce games) that a back three will be the Tangerines preferred foundation.

Ross Graham was superb in that shape during the tail end of 2021/22, Declan Gallagher is a dominating central force and Sevelj is composed in possession and can step forward.

Kevin Holt, meanwhile, is comfortable in the middle or the left.

It makes sense.

But it will be fascinating to see how the team lines up around that defensive structure.

Will Goodwin deploy a 3-4-3, as he did against Brechin? If so, who gets the nod as central striker?

Or will he go with a 3-5-2, which would afford an additional body in the engine room and allow United to field both Tony Watt and Louis Moult in attack – so effective as a partnership in the final weeks of last season.

What would that mean for natural wingers like Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham, Miller Thomson and Trapanovski?

In terms of personnel, shape and fitness, this United team remains a work in progress and, with the Premiership opener approaching at speed, it will be intriguing to watch it take shape over the next four fixtures.

Walton vs Richards: Which stopper will shine?

The smart money is on Jack Walton to start between the sticks for United’s Premiership opener against Dundee.

It would be silly to suggest otherwise.

United worked diligently to bring the Englishman back up the road from Luton Town for a second loan spell.

It is unlikely they did that to sit him on the bench.

Nevertheless, Goodwin has made it clear that – contrary to last season – he sees Walton’s tussle with fellow summer signing Dave Richards as a bona fide battle for the gloves; competition that will elevate them.

Both men will get minutes during the Premier Sports Cup group phase and, while respective performances may not entirely dictate who gets the nod on August 3, it will be interesting to witness who stakes the stronger claim.

Will gifted youngsters get a chance to star?

At this point last season, Fotheringham had never scored a senior goal for Dundee United.

However, an opportunistic strike against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup group phase opened the floodgates. Fifteen goals and 10 assists later, he is a fully fledged Scotland U/21 international and set to be a key man in the Premiership.

That is the platform these early competitive showdowns can afford.

Realistically, it would be difficult for the likes of Samuel Cleall-Harding, Brandon Forbes, Scott Constable, Lewis O’Donnell and Owen Stirton to make a similar impact, as earning a place in the top-flight is an onerous task at this stage.

But that is not to say they cannot make their mark over the next four matches, with Goodwin set to rotate his group over a hectic fortnight of football.

They have all trained with Goodwin’s senior squad throughout pre-season, earning minutes in bounce matches. Could one of the young Terrors deliver a sign of their promise in competitive action?