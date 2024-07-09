Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality

United are unlikely to add to their ranks before facing Falkirk and, if they do, the new arrival wouldn't be afforded a quickfire debut.

Jim Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side.
Goodwin remains on the hunt for new faces. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United are unlikely to add to their ranks prior to Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Falkirk as the Tannadice gaffer vowed not to compromise on quality.

The Tangerines made a blistering start to their summer business, adding Will Ferry, Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Jack Walton and Kristijan Trapanovski in time for the early stages of pre-season.

Goodwin remains in the market for at least four more signings – ideally, five – and Courier Sport understands active discussions are taking place with several targets. Bolstering their attacking options is now the priority.

However, they will face Falkirk with the status quo, with Goodwin confirming that, even if a new signing is secured this week, they would be unlikely to line up against the Bairns.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton holds up a scarf at Tannadice Park
Jack Walton back on familiar ground. Image: Dundee United FC

Goodwin: United business is far from done

“We are not done (in the transfer market), by any means,” said Goodwin. “We are all working really hard, and we want more strength in depth. It’s important to have competition for places.

“We need options throughout the squad – to be able to change things up – and that’ll be the case throughout the season. We’re a little bit light and I’d like more options at the top end of the pitch, so we’ll keep working on that.

“Getting someone in prior to the Falkirk game might be a bit early.

“Even if we did manage to get one in later in the week, I don’t think it would be fair to chuck them into a competitive game after not much training and fitness work.”

Ryan Strain in Dundee United colours
Strain is one of six new Dundee United signings already. Image: Dundee United FC.

He added: “The business we have done so far is a really good sign of intent.

“Ryan Strain is an Australia international, Vicko Sevelj looks a real quality player, (Kristijan) Trapanovski, I believe, will become a North Macedonia international by playing regularly in the Scottish Premiership.

“That’s good quality, and that’s what we continue to aim for – NOT just adding players for the sake of it.”

Goodwin: English spending power has ended some target talks

While heartened by the level of player United have managed to attract to Tannadice this summer, he has underlined the ongoing challenge posed by clubs as far down as the FIFTH tier of English football being able flex their financial muscles.

Indeed, that is part of the reason Goodwin and head of recruitment Michael Cairney have sought to utilise the relatively untapped, and modestly priced, markets of Slovenia and Macedonia for Sevelj and Trapanovski, respectively.

Dundee United fans are eager to see Kristijan Trapanovski in action
Dundee United fans are eager to see Trapanovski in action. Image: Dundee United FC.

“We have spoken to a number of players down in England but unfortunately League One and League Two sides have massive budgets,” continued Goodwin. “There are National League sides paying more than 75% of what Scottish Premiership sides can.

“That’s just to give an understanding as to where we are in the financial scheme of things – but that is nothing new and is something we need to deal with.”

Sore muscles but no-one ‘broken’

Meanwhile, Goodwin says his squad have managed to navigate a gruelling pre-season without being “broken” by the hard graft and fitness work.

Kai Fotheringham was withdrawn against Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday due to a shoulder complaint but, beyond that minor setback, the Irishman has no major headaches as the trip to Falkirk Stadium looms.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates his goal for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham opened the scoring in United’s first pre-season game at Brechin. Image: SNS

“We’re in a pretty similar situation to every other team going into the fourth week of pre-season,” added Goodwin. “There’s a lot of soreness and muscle aches, but we have got through without any real serious injuries.

“Kai Fotheringham came off at the weekend. He hurt his shoulder, which is a persistent problem Kai has had. But we would expect that to settle down in the coming days. Everyone else is in good shape.

“That’s the balancing act of pre-season; trying to push the players and place big demands on them – pre-season is supposed to be tough – but getting through it without breaking anyone. I think we’ve done that well.”

