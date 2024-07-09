Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United are unlikely to add to their ranks prior to Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Falkirk as the Tannadice gaffer vowed not to compromise on quality.

The Tangerines made a blistering start to their summer business, adding Will Ferry, Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Jack Walton and Kristijan Trapanovski in time for the early stages of pre-season.

Goodwin remains in the market for at least four more signings – ideally, five – and Courier Sport understands active discussions are taking place with several targets. Bolstering their attacking options is now the priority.

However, they will face Falkirk with the status quo, with Goodwin confirming that, even if a new signing is secured this week, they would be unlikely to line up against the Bairns.

Goodwin: United business is far from done

“We are not done (in the transfer market), by any means,” said Goodwin. “We are all working really hard, and we want more strength in depth. It’s important to have competition for places.

“We need options throughout the squad – to be able to change things up – and that’ll be the case throughout the season. We’re a little bit light and I’d like more options at the top end of the pitch, so we’ll keep working on that.

“Getting someone in prior to the Falkirk game might be a bit early.

“Even if we did manage to get one in later in the week, I don’t think it would be fair to chuck them into a competitive game after not much training and fitness work.”

He added: “The business we have done so far is a really good sign of intent.

“Ryan Strain is an Australia international, Vicko Sevelj looks a real quality player, (Kristijan) Trapanovski, I believe, will become a North Macedonia international by playing regularly in the Scottish Premiership.

“That’s good quality, and that’s what we continue to aim for – NOT just adding players for the sake of it.”

Goodwin: English spending power has ended some target talks

While heartened by the level of player United have managed to attract to Tannadice this summer, he has underlined the ongoing challenge posed by clubs as far down as the FIFTH tier of English football being able flex their financial muscles.

Indeed, that is part of the reason Goodwin and head of recruitment Michael Cairney have sought to utilise the relatively untapped, and modestly priced, markets of Slovenia and Macedonia for Sevelj and Trapanovski, respectively.

“We have spoken to a number of players down in England but unfortunately League One and League Two sides have massive budgets,” continued Goodwin. “There are National League sides paying more than 75% of what Scottish Premiership sides can.

“That’s just to give an understanding as to where we are in the financial scheme of things – but that is nothing new and is something we need to deal with.”

Sore muscles but no-one ‘broken’

Meanwhile, Goodwin says his squad have managed to navigate a gruelling pre-season without being “broken” by the hard graft and fitness work.

Kai Fotheringham was withdrawn against Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday due to a shoulder complaint but, beyond that minor setback, the Irishman has no major headaches as the trip to Falkirk Stadium looms.

“We’re in a pretty similar situation to every other team going into the fourth week of pre-season,” added Goodwin. “There’s a lot of soreness and muscle aches, but we have got through without any real serious injuries.

“Kai Fotheringham came off at the weekend. He hurt his shoulder, which is a persistent problem Kai has had. But we would expect that to settle down in the coming days. Everyone else is in good shape.

“That’s the balancing act of pre-season; trying to push the players and place big demands on them – pre-season is supposed to be tough – but getting through it without breaking anyone. I think we’ve done that well.”