Kai Fotheringham gets Jim Goodwin advice after double Dundee United squad omission

Kai Fotheringham ended last season on top of the world.

Dundee United’s home-grown hero rippled the net 15 times and notched a further seven assists – more goal contributions than any other player in the second tier – as the Tangerines marched to the Championship title.

He was deservedly named the club’s young player of the year and made his Scotland U/21 debut.

Fotheringham’s next challenge was to crack the Premiership.

However, he has played just 11 league minutes this term – in the 2-2 draw against Dundee on the opening day – and hasn’t even made the match-day squad for Tannadice side’s last two games against Hearts and Rangers.

Miller Thomson and Meshack Ubochioma have been preferred as wide options on the bench, while Louis Moult and Sam Dalby provide the more orthodox attacking threats.

“My job as a manager is to try to ensure we are covered in every area, for every eventuality, in a game,” noted boss Jim Goodwin. “Unfortunately, Kai found himself out of the picture for the last couple of games.”

Jim Goodwin: Things can change

However, the United boss is keen to emphasise that the youngster is no forgotten man.

Indeed, speaking to Fotheringham this week, he urged the former Falkirk and Stirling Albion loan star to remain patient, focused and ready to grasp his opportunity when it comes.

“I had a good chat with Kai on Monday, and his attitude in training has been absolutely exceptional,” continued Goodwin.

“I’ve said to Kai that we are only five games in, and there is a lot of football to be played. It is likely there will be injuries and suspensions. Things can change.

“I’d love to be able to strip every player. It’s something I spoke about a number of years ago; I think you should be allowed to have your full squad available for a match-day.

“There’s nothing worse than having to leave boys in the stand. Especially boys like Kai, who is working so hard throughout the week.

“However, we remember what an important player Kai was for us last season. We know the type of player we have. He has just been a bit unfortunate of late.

“So, it’s about patience and showing the right attitude in training, and I’m sure the opportunities will come.”

Battle for places

Fotheringham is far from the only player to be restricted to a bit-part role during the opening weeks of the season. After all, Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against Rangers saw Goodwin name an unchanged starting line-up for the fourth successive match.

Moult is yet to start a league match; Richard Odada and Ubochioma are keen for a chance to shine; Thomson has slipped out of the team; Glenn Middleton hasn’t played a minute in the Premiership – take your pick.

Goodwin acknowledges that managing such a situation is “sometimes the hardest part of the job” but contends that he would have it no other way as United seek to build a squad with depth and fierce competition for places.

“The positive thing for me, as a manager, is that when the squad is fully fit, I have some real headaches in terms of team selection,” he added.

“There are so many players in the squad who are desperate to be in the starting 11. As a manager, I wouldn’t want it any other way. I don’t want players who are happy sitting on the bench and not being involved.

“I look at how strong the bench is – Moult, Dalby, Glenn Middleton, Doc (Ross Docherty), Vicko Sevelj – and that’s what we need as a club to take ourselves forward. You can’t just rely on a strong 11.

“We need a strong 20-or-so players who can all step in and do the job, when required.”