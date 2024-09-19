Kai Fotheringham gets Jim Goodwin advice after double Dundee United squad omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Fotheringham gets Jim Goodwin advice after double Dundee United squad omission

Fotheringham hasn't featured in the Premiership since the 2-2 draw with Dundee.

Jim Goodwin has assured Kai Fotheringham that his chance is likely to come
Jim Goodwin has assured Kai Fotheringham that his chance is likely to come. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kai Fotheringham ended last season on top of the world.

Dundee United’s home-grown hero rippled the net 15 times and notched a further seven assists – more goal contributions than any other player in the second tier – as the Tangerines marched to the Championship title.

He was deservedly named the club’s young player of the year and made his Scotland U/21 debut.

Fotheringham’s next challenge was to crack the Premiership.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham in action against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup
Fotheringham in action against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS

However, he has played just 11 league minutes this term – in the 2-2 draw against Dundee on the opening day – and hasn’t even made the match-day squad for Tannadice side’s last two games against Hearts and Rangers.

Miller Thomson and Meshack Ubochioma have been preferred as wide options on the bench, while Louis Moult and Sam Dalby provide the more orthodox attacking threats.

“My job as a manager is to try to ensure we are covered in every area, for every eventuality, in a game,” noted boss Jim Goodwin. “Unfortunately, Kai found himself out of the picture for the last couple of games.”

Jim Goodwin: Things can change

However, the United boss is keen to emphasise that the youngster is no forgotten man.

Indeed, speaking to Fotheringham this week, he urged the former Falkirk and Stirling Albion loan star to remain patient, focused and ready to grasp his opportunity when it comes.

Kai Fotheringham races Luke McCowan in the Dundee derby - his most recent appearance for Dundee United
Fotheringham races Luke McCowan in the Dundee derby – his most recent appearance for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“I had a good chat with Kai on Monday, and his attitude in training has been absolutely exceptional,” continued Goodwin.

“I’ve said to Kai that we are only five games in, and there is a lot of football to be played. It is likely there will be injuries and suspensions. Things can change.

“I’d love to be able to strip every player. It’s something I spoke about a number of years ago; I think you should be allowed to have your full squad available for a match-day.

“There’s nothing worse than having to leave boys in the stand. Especially boys like Kai, who is working so hard throughout the week.

“However, we remember what an important player Kai was for us last season. We know the type of player we have. He has just been a bit unfortunate of late.

“So, it’s about patience and showing the right attitude in training, and I’m sure the opportunities will come.”

A delighted Kai Fotheringham with the Championship trophy
A delighted Fotheringham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

Battle for places

Fotheringham is far from the only player to be restricted to a bit-part role during the opening weeks of the season. After all, Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against Rangers saw Goodwin name an unchanged starting line-up for the fourth successive match.

Moult is yet to start a league match; Richard Odada and Ubochioma are keen for a chance to shine; Thomson has slipped out of the team; Glenn Middleton hasn’t played a minute in the Premiership – take your pick.

Goodwin acknowledges that managing such a situation is “sometimes the hardest part of the job” but contends that he would have it no other way as United seek to build a squad with depth and fierce competition for places.

Glenn Middleton, pictured against Luton Town, is yet to play a Premiership minute this term
Middleton, pictured against Luton Town, is yet to play a Premiership minute this term. Image: SNS

“The positive thing for me, as a manager, is that when the squad is fully fit, I have some real headaches in terms of team selection,” he added.

“There are so many players in the squad who are desperate to be in the starting 11. As a manager, I wouldn’t want it any other way. I don’t want players who are happy sitting on the bench and not being involved.

“I look at how strong the bench is – Moult, Dalby, Glenn Middleton, Doc (Ross Docherty), Vicko Sevelj – and that’s what we need as a club to take ourselves forward. You can’t just rely on a strong 11.

“We need a strong 20-or-so players who can all step in and do the job, when required.”

