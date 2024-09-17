Why huge Kevin Holt Rangers call was understandable – even if Dundee United midfield experiment ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why huge Kevin Holt Rangers call was understandable – even if Dundee United midfield experiment ends

Courier Sport examines the numbers that underlined Jim Goodwin's decision to field the experienced defender against Rangers.

Holt, right, receives some conciliatory words from boss Jim Goodwin
Holt, right, receives some conciliatory words from boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Hindsight is always 20/20.

Crisp, clear and unforgiving.

As a frustrated Kevin Holt whipped his jersey and GPS monitor vest off in the Dundee United dugout – caught by the Sky Sports cameras – he was left to reflect on a miserable 34 minutes.

Not just for him.

Barely any man in Tangerine earned pass marks in that period.

United were off the pace in the opening exchanges against Rangers, with the gulf particularly stark in midfield, where the Glasgow giants continually found spaces between the lines.

The hosts neither pressed nor kept a watertight low block.

Jim Goodwin, pictured, wasted no time in making changes against Rangers
Jim Goodwin, pictured, wasted no time in making changes. Image: SNS

An initial switch to three players in the engine room – David Babunski brought more centrally – steadied the ship, before Holt was replaced by Ross Docherty, further enhancing the Terrors’ performance.

Naturally, those Arabs who felt the Holt midfield experiment should have been ended earlier feel vindicated this week, albeit any satisfaction will be Pyrrhic.

After all, it was supposed to be a temporary fix for one game against St Mirren, in which Docherty, Vicko Sevelj and Richard Odada were all either unavailable or not sufficiently match fit.

The numbers, as well as the results, underlined Holt’s value

However, that argument is slightly reductive, given Holt had been very solid in three consecutive clean sheets and victories against Premiership opposition.

He didn’t just play well for a defender. He played well, full stop.

In five Premiership games this season – a small sample size, it should be noted – Holt has won seven tackles, the joint-highest in the United team along with Will Ferry.

His six interceptions is more than anyone else in the Tannadice dressing room.

The former Dundee and Queen of the South man is a provably effective destroyer and with Goodwin seemingly seeking to keep things tight and spring on the break, his selection on Sunday was perfectly understandable.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt spreading the play against St Mirren
Holt’s interceptions and tackles aided United’s run of three successive clean sheets. Image: SNS

And, in the spirit of “keeping the shirt until you lose it”, Holt had done nothing to merit being dropped.

Evidently, it didn’t work – but the suggestion that it was a foolhardy or an obvious error is disingenuous.

Ross Docherty made the difference

“Ross Docherty made a big difference for Dundee United after he came on. Very composed in the middle of the park he showed why Goodwin rates him so highly.

“I think he will start against Motherwell on Friday night, he made such a difference to the way United went about things against the Gers.”

The excellent ROss Docherty spins away from match-winner Tom Lawrence for Dundee United
The excellent Ross Docherty spins away from match-winner Tom Lawrence. Image: SNS

As outlined above by Courier Sport columnist Lee Wilkie, Docherty made a huge difference when he entered they fray.

He was far more comfortable on the ball and, crucially, with the support of an extra man in the heart of midfield, was able to help United gradually make that battle a more even contest.

While plenty of statistics – from results to defensive actions – show Holt’s efficacy, his pass accuracy stands at 64.4%. For context, that is lower than Babunski (77.3%) Craig Sibbald (73.3%), Docherty (67.7%) and Sevelj (66.3%).

Midfield stint was admirable and crucial – regardless of Rangers display

If United are to be more pro-active and creative (with an average xG of 1.1 per league game, that should be an aim), then time will probably be called on Holt’s brief stint as a midfielder.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty replaces Kevin Holt with 34 minutes on the clock
Ross Docherty replaces Kevin Holt with 34 minutes on the clock. Image: SNS

However, it should not be remembered for the forlorn sight of him after leaving the pitch on Sunday.

It should be remembered for the versatility and tactical intelligence he showcased when asked to tackle an unfamiliar task and, in doing so, helping the Tangerines to a crucial six points and a place in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

(Statistics provided by Opta.) 

Conversation