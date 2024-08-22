EXCLUSIVE: Why Kevin Holt’s midfield stroll was 15 YEARS in making as Dundee United star hails Tannadice ‘role model’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Why Kevin Holt’s midfield stroll was 15 YEARS in making as Dundee United star hails Tannadice ‘role model’

Holt was terrific in midfield against St Mirren.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt spreading the play against St Mirren
Kevin Holt spreading the play against St Mirren. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

The harder you work, the luckier you get.

It is a mantra Kevin Holt is desperate to see come to fruition after witnessing Ross Docherty’s tireless efforts to regain full fitness.

Docherty made his first competitive appearance of the campaign against St Mirren last Sunday after shaking off a calf complaint, adding composure and combativeness to the engine room in the final 15 minutes of a 1-0 victory.

Holt, a teammate of Docherty for the past three years with United and Partick Thistle, hopes it is the first of many for the Tannadice club captain, who has recently moved to Dundee in a bid to cut down travel time.

Ross Docherty made a welcome return to action last Sunday
Docherty made a welcome return to action last Sunday. Image: SNS

“It was huge to have Doc back,” Holt told Courier Sport. “I spoke to him before the game about it, and I’ve been playing alongside him for a few years now. I was delighted to see him back in the squad.

“Hopefully, he can get his body right and get a good run at it. He is doing everything he can to get back. People should see how hard he is working – I see it every single day in training, and off the pitch as well.

“I can’t praise him highly enough for his professionalism and how he goes about his business. He is club captain for a reason, and a role model for all the boys.

“He’s been so unlucky picking up those wee knocks and muscle injuries; there’s nothing he could do about it. But I know he’s doing everything he can to make sure he’s available for the gaffer to pick every week.”

A midfield display 15 years in the making

However, with Docherty and Richard Odada both only ready for a place on the bench against the Buddies, and Vicko Sevelj suspended, Holt was handed the task of playing in holding midfield against the Buddies.

And he rose to the challenge, with boss Jim Goodwin describing his display as “outstanding” as Holt rolled back the years to his days in the Queen of the South youth ranks.

A place in the SPFL team of the week followed. 

Dundee United's Mr Versatile Kevin Holt
United’s Mr Versatile Kevin Holt. Image: Dundee United FC

“I don’t think I’ve EVER played midfield for a first team,” smiled Holt. “You need to go back to when I was 16 and coming through the youth team at Queen of the South. That was actually my position when I was coming through.

“But I got my chance for Queens because the left-back was unavailable and I just never moved back!

“Neil Scally, who was later my assistant at Partick Thistle, was my U/19s coach at Queen of the South and he was a central midfielder, so I picked up loads from watching him.

“Sunday was something a bit different for me and, although it’s been a long time since I played in there, I really enjoyed it.”

Holt: United should have more points

Victory over St Mirren continued a solid start to the season for the newly promoted Tangerines.

A place in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup and draws against Dundee and Ross County have provided cause for optimism.

But Holt confesses to a sense of frustration at their points total, having led three times in their two Premiership games. He is determined to put that right with the visit of St Johnstone.

Kevin Holt, foreground, win one of myriad high balls for Dundee United
Holt, foreground, wins a high ball for Dundee United against St Mirren. Image: Russell Cheyne / Shutterstock.

“It’s an unbeaten start in the league but we feel like we should have more points than we do,” added Holt.

“We know how tough a test St Johnstone will be, and we need to focus right and make sure we apply ourselves like we did against St Mirren – and make sure we get the full three points this time.”

