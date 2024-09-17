Chance to live in Perthshire castle for just £180k

An apartment in a Perthshire castle is on the market for less than £180,000.

The flat inside Pitfour Castle in St Madoes, in the Carse of Gowrie, first went up for sale in June for £195,000.

It has since had more than £12,000 cut from the asking price and is on the market with Premier Properties Perth for offers over £179,950.

The apartment is on the ground floor of the A-listed, 18th-century castle.

Entry to the flat comes via a vestibule into a dining hall, which sits in the round turret of the building.

The kitchen and a bedroom are also in this circular part of the house.

A hall leads to the other half of the flat where there is a living room, a further bedroom and a bathroom, along with two small cupboards.

Residents can also benefit from the use of the communal garden area, which has a large lawn and a stunning view towards the hills.

Pitfour Castle was subdivided into individual apartments in the 1970s after being saved from potential demolition.

The on-site stable block has also been converted into two privately owned homes.

