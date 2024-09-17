Chance to live in Perthshire castle for just £180k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Property

Chance to live in Perthshire castle for just £180k

More than £12,000 has been cut from the asking price of the flat at Pitfour Castle.

By Chloe Burrell
Pitfour Castle in St Madoes, Perthshire.
Pitfour Castle. Image: Premier Properties Perth

An apartment in a Perthshire castle is on the market for less than £180,000.

The flat inside Pitfour Castle in St Madoes, in the Carse of Gowrie, first went up for sale in June for £195,000.

It has since had more than £12,000 cut from the asking price and is on the market with Premier Properties Perth for offers over £179,950.

The apartment is on the ground floor of the A-listed, 18th-century castle.

Entry to the flat comes via a vestibule into a dining hall, which sits in the round turret of the building.

Entrance vestibule in Pitfour Castle in St Madoes, Perthshire.
The entrance. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Kitchen at Pitfour Castle in St Madoes, Perthshire.
The kitchen. Image: Premier Properties Perth
One of the bedrooms sits in the round turret. Image: Premier Properties Perth

The kitchen and a bedroom are also in this circular part of the house.

A hall leads to the other half of the flat where there is a living room, a further bedroom and a bathroom, along with two small cupboards.

Residents can also benefit from the use of the communal garden area, which has a large lawn and a stunning view towards the hills.

Lounge in Pitfour Castle in St Madoes, Perthshire.
The living room. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Pitfour Castle.
Outside Pitfour Castle. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Garden of Pitfour Castle in St Madoes, Perthshire.
The garden. Image: Premier Properties Perth

Pitfour Castle was subdivided into individual apartments in the 1970s after being saved from potential demolition.

The on-site stable block has also been converted into two privately owned homes.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a former ferryman’s cottage on the banks of the River Tay has gone on the market for nearly £900,000.

Conversation