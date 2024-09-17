Property Chance to live in Perthshire castle for just £180k More than £12,000 has been cut from the asking price of the flat at Pitfour Castle. By Chloe Burrell September 17 2024, 7:00am September 17 2024, 7:00am Share Chance to live in Perthshire castle for just £180k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5082887/pitfour-castle-apartment-perthshire-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Pitfour Castle. Image: Premier Properties Perth An apartment in a Perthshire castle is on the market for less than £180,000. The flat inside Pitfour Castle in St Madoes, in the Carse of Gowrie, first went up for sale in June for £195,000. It has since had more than £12,000 cut from the asking price and is on the market with Premier Properties Perth for offers over £179,950. The apartment is on the ground floor of the A-listed, 18th-century castle. Entry to the flat comes via a vestibule into a dining hall, which sits in the round turret of the building. The entrance. Image: Premier Properties Perth The kitchen. Image: Premier Properties Perth One of the bedrooms sits in the round turret. Image: Premier Properties Perth The kitchen and a bedroom are also in this circular part of the house. A hall leads to the other half of the flat where there is a living room, a further bedroom and a bathroom, along with two small cupboards. Residents can also benefit from the use of the communal garden area, which has a large lawn and a stunning view towards the hills. The living room. Image: Premier Properties Perth The bathroom. Image: Premier Properties Perth Outside Pitfour Castle. Image: Premier Properties Perth The garden. Image: Premier Properties Perth Pitfour Castle was subdivided into individual apartments in the 1970s after being saved from potential demolition. The on-site stable block has also been converted into two privately owned homes. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a former ferryman’s cottage on the banks of the River Tay has gone on the market for nearly £900,000.
