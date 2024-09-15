Jim Goodwin identifies key Dundee United frustration as Rangers end unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin identifies key Dundee United frustration as Rangers end unbeaten run

An early goal was enough to secure all three points for the Gers at Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin encourages his side against Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin encourages his side against Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Jim Goodwin was left bemoaning the ease with which Rangers were allowed to inflict Dundee United’s first defeat of the season.

Tom Lawrence’s goal on 7 minutes was the difference between the sides after a competitive encounter at Tannadice.

Having fallen behind so early, the Tangerines quickly found their feet and enjoyed plenty of possession – if not clear-cut chances – as the game went on.

In the end, the closeness of the contest ended up emphasising Goodwin’s frustration over the cheap way his side fell behind.

“We’re disappointed to end our unbeaten run here,” said the United boss.

“I don’t think we can have too many complaints about the end result. Rangers definitely created the more clear-cut goal scoring chances, albeit the actual goal they scored is a very disappointing one from our perspective.

Ross Graham (centre) rises highest to head United’s best chance of the game just past the post in the second half. Image: SNS

“It came from our throw-in at the beginning. We were wide open in the middle of the pitch and (Tom) Lawrence is able to drive through the middle.

“I think we have to have one of those cynical fouls, make a tackle, or do something to prevent him getting into our 18-yard box.

“It was a very good finish from him. But after that we had to change the shape. The shape wasn’t working at the beginning. But after we changed it, went to 4-3-3, I thought we were a lot better.

“The second half, I thought we were really good in periods. We had Rangers pegged back for large periods of the second half but again, like I said, with all of the better possession we had, we didn’t really create anything.

“(Kristijan) Trapanovski has one where we’ve hit them on the counter-attack and the ball wouldn’t sit down kindly for him, then there’s another where he cuts in and I think there’s a deflection where it goes past the post.

“But I can’t be too hard on the players. I thought they put a hell of a lot into the game – but a real frustration that we haven’t been able to take anything from it.”

Tom Lawrence scores to make it 1-0 to Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Rangers started sharper and were ahead within seven minutes.

Lawrence was the man with the finish, collecting possession in midfield and powering through the middle of the retreating Tangerines defence before lifting the ball over Jack Walton into the net.

It was an opening that could easily have taken the wind out of United’s sails.

But from the re-start, Goodwin’s side, backed by a superb home support, began the work of playing their way back into the game.

Jim Goodwin explains his tactical decision-making to Kevin Holt as Ross Docherty replaces him. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt – so successfully deployed in midfield early this season – made way for Ross Docherty in a tactical switch just after the half-hour

And with the promise of Trapanovski’s drive, David Babunski’s unhurried footwork and Will Ferry’s engine coming to the fore after the break, the Tangerines headed for the dressing rooms in hope.

United retook the field with Vicko Sevelj on in place of Emmanuel Adegboyega, whose booking – plus VAR check – for a sliding challenge on Connor Barron, would likely have left him walking a tightrope.

Trapanovski came within a whisker of notching an equaliser on 55 minutes after cutting inside from the right, skipping to the edge of the box and firing a deflected effort just wide of the far post.

Smoke from Rangers fans’ flares hangs across Tannadice at the start of the second half. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

United were finding joy out wide and Ross Graham almost nodded home the goal United craved, rising highest to get his head to a Ferry corner.

But at the end of an even-tempered game that somehow contained 10 bookings, the Gers held firm, leaving United to lick the wounds of a first defeat of the season – and a first at home since March.

Conversation