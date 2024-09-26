Police with dog in raid on Dundee home

Police with a dog have carried out a raid on a home in Dundee.

Plain-clothed and uniformed officers entered a property in the Fairmuir area on Thursday morning.

They were supported at the scene by police wearing protective gear.

A search is being carried out on the house with the help of a police dog.

The nature of the operation has not yet been confirmed.

Police have also been seen coming out the property with evidence bags.

One onlooker said: “Officers arrived at the house and were shouting for someone inside to come to the door.

“It looked like they might have to force entry but they were eventually let inside.

“About five plain-clothed officers went inside.

“They’ve been coming in and out of the house since and they were joined by a dog a wee while later.”

