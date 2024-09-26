Court considers strict order to protect public from serial child groomer from Fife

A serial child groomer caught sending sexual messages to a decoy could be subject to a stringent order to protect the public.

Darren Whyte, 34, told the “child” – actually an adult – he would pay £15 in exchange for indecent images.

Whyte was also caught hiding an illicit smartphone in his trousers after lying to staff at homeless accommodation.

The creep now has a third conviction for sex offences, having been convicted of trying to groom eight different teenage children online in 2016.

Whyte breached his community payback order twice and was fined £250 in 2019 for flashing two teenagers outside Falkirk Council’s social work department.

Sick chats

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Whyte messaged a profile on social media called “Millie” from his former home in Crossgate, Cupar.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “The witness was working for an organisation posing as a decoy.

“Messages were sent backwards and forwards. The account stated clearly that they were 13-years-old.”

In one exchange, Whyte said: “If I send you £15 would you send me a p**** pic baby?”

Police were contacted and Whyte said: “I want to be honest. I was talking to Millie for a couple of weeks. She was coming from Southampton.

“I know it’s not right”.

Illegal phone

On May 16 this year, Whyte was staying in homeless accommodation and subject to bail conditions relating to devices when he was caught with a phone.

Whyte initially said he only had a simple Nokia but staff believed he was acting “strangely” and an Android smartphone was found in the waistband of his trousers.

Whyte, now residing at the Carmelite Hotel in Aberdeen, pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child between October 1 and 20 2023.

He returned to the dock for sentencing and solicitor Lee Qumsieh said he had been “candid” with social workers and could be assisted in the community with a “robust” order.

Sheriff Paul Brown, however, deferred sentence until October for a further social work report to explore Whyte’s suitability for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which would see him monitored extensively in the community.

