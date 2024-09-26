Court considers strict order to protect public from serial child groomer from Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court considers strict order to protect public from serial child groomer from Fife

Darren Whyte will return for sentencing next month.

By Ciaran Shanks
Darren Whyte
Darren Whyte.

A serial child groomer caught sending sexual messages to a decoy could be subject to a stringent order to protect the public.

Darren Whyte, 34, told the “child” – actually an adult – he would pay £15 in exchange for indecent images.

Whyte was also caught hiding an illicit smartphone in his trousers after lying to staff at homeless accommodation.

The creep now has a third conviction for sex offences, having been convicted of trying to groom eight different teenage children online in 2016.

Whyte breached his community payback order twice and was fined £250 in 2019 for flashing two teenagers outside Falkirk Council’s social work department.

Sick chats

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Whyte messaged a profile on social media called “Millie” from his former home in Crossgate, Cupar.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “The witness was working for an organisation posing as a decoy.

“Messages were sent backwards and forwards. The account stated clearly that they were 13-years-old.”

In one exchange, Whyte said: “If I send you £15 would you send me a p**** pic baby?”

Police were contacted and Whyte said: “I want to be honest. I was talking to Millie for a couple of weeks. She was coming from Southampton.

“I know it’s not right”.

Illegal phone

On May 16 this year, Whyte was staying in homeless accommodation and subject to bail conditions relating to devices when he was caught with a phone.

Whyte initially said he only had a simple Nokia but staff believed he was acting “strangely” and an Android smartphone was found in the waistband of his trousers.

Whyte, now residing at the Carmelite Hotel in Aberdeen, pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child between October 1 and 20 2023.

He returned to the dock for sentencing and solicitor Lee Qumsieh said he had been “candid” with social workers and could be assisted in the community with a “robust” order.

Sheriff Paul Brown, however, deferred sentence until October for a further social work report to explore Whyte’s suitability for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which would see him monitored extensively in the community.

