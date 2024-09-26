TV star Lorraine Kelly has praised the ‘beautiful’ town and people of Dunblane for their positivity and togetherness in the face of tragedy.

And she admitted she has considered moving to the area when she finally decides to return home to Scotland.

The popular presenter spoke to the Courier after being named as the newest patron of the Dunblane Centre, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The centre was opened in September 2004, using funds donated from around the world as a permanent and “living” tribute to the 16 primary one pupils and their teacher Gwen Mayor, who were shot dead at Dunblane Primary School on March 13, 1996.

Lorraine was a reporter for GMTV that day and covered the events. In the aftermath, she formed lasting friendships with many of the families, and attended several of the children’s funerals.

“I’ve never forgotten it,” Lorraine said. “I remember it vividly. I was coming away from work and was hearing on the radio the words “shooting” and “Dunblane”.

“At first I thought it must have been about somewhere in America with the same name.

“I covered Lockerbie, the deadliest terror attack in British history, and I never thought I’d come close to covering something as equally horrific.”

‘Never again’

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Dunblane community came together to campaign for tighter gun control in the UK.

“People forget that the ban on guns didn’t come in straight away after Dunblane,” she said. “The families here had to fight really hard for it to happen. In all their grief, they said ‘never again’. They were so strong.”

Residents also collectively decided that a safe place that allowed all generations to come together and enjoy would be the perfect legacy to those lost, and the idea for the Dunblane Centre was born. .

“I’m so chuffed they’ve made me a patron of the Dunblane Centre,” Lorraine said.

“It’s such a positive thing to come out of something so horrific.

“It’s a huge part of the community that people of all ages can use. There’s something there for everyone.”

‘A beautiful place’

Lorraine, an avid Dundee United supporter and former Dundee University rector who previously lived in Broughty Ferry, returned to Dunblane in 2021 to mark the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, speaking to many local people who are still deeply affected by what happened.

And she admitted she has considered making a more permanent return in the future when she eventually decides to leave her current home near London.

“I will come home to Scotland,” she said. “I definitely will. And a place like Dunblane is somewhere I’d look at [to live].”

“I love Dunblane. I’ve always been made to feel very welcome and it was really lovely that people were kind enough to talk to me and trust me with their story.

“I’ve got friends there and nearby in Glasgow and Dundee.

“It’s close to everywhere, it’s got everything you need and it’s absolutely beautiful.”