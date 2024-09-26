Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly on why she’s ‘never forgotten’ Dunblane – and has considered moving there

The TV star - who covered the 1996 school tragedy as a reporter - spoke of her admiration for the residents of the Stirlingshire town and said she could even one day move to the area.

By Ross Logan
Lorraine Kelly reported on the Dunblane school tragedy in 1996 and returned in 2021 to speak to families about the events
TV star Lorraine Kelly has praised the ‘beautiful’ town and people of Dunblane for their positivity and togetherness in the face of tragedy.

And she admitted she has considered moving to the area when she finally decides to return home to Scotland.

The popular presenter spoke to the Courier after being named as the newest patron of the Dunblane Centre, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The centre was opened in September 2004, using funds donated from around the world as a permanent and “living” tribute to the 16 primary one pupils and their teacher Gwen Mayor, who were shot dead at Dunblane Primary School on March 13, 1996.

Lorraine was a reporter for GMTV that day and covered the events. In the aftermath, she formed lasting friendships with many of the families, and attended several of the children’s funerals.

The Dunblane Centre
The Dunblane Centre was created from the money donated to the town from across the world.

“I’ve never forgotten it,” Lorraine said. “I remember it vividly. I was coming away from work and was hearing on the radio the words “shooting” and “Dunblane”.

“At first I thought it must have been about somewhere in America with the same name.

“I covered Lockerbie, the deadliest terror attack in British history, and I never thought I’d come close to covering something as equally horrific.”

‘Never again’

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Dunblane community came together to campaign for tighter gun control in the UK.

“People forget that the ban on guns didn’t come in straight away after Dunblane,” she said.  “The families here had to fight really hard for it to happen. In all their grief, they said ‘never again’. They were so strong.”

Lorraine Kelly and Dr Mick North
Lorraine Kelly has been named the newest patron of Dunblane Centre. Pictured with fellow patron Dr Mick North at the centre’s 10th anniversary.

Residents also collectively decided that a safe place that allowed all generations to come together and enjoy would be the perfect legacy to those lost, and the idea for the Dunblane Centre was born. .

“I’m so chuffed they’ve made me a patron of the Dunblane Centre,” Lorraine said.

“It’s such a positive thing to come out of something so horrific.

“It’s a huge part of the community that people of all ages can use. There’s something there for everyone.”

‘A beautiful place’

Dundee United fan Lorraine Kelly was a familiar face at Tannadice when she lived in the city.

Lorraine, an avid Dundee United supporter and former Dundee University rector who previously lived in Broughty Ferry, returned to Dunblane in 2021 to mark the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, speaking to many local people who are still deeply affected by what happened.

And she admitted she has considered making a more permanent return in the future when she eventually decides to leave her current home near London.

“I will come home to Scotland,” she said. “I definitely will. And a place like Dunblane is  somewhere I’d look at [to live].”

“I love Dunblane. I’ve always been made to feel very welcome and it was really lovely that people were kind enough to talk to me and trust me with their story.

“I’ve got friends there and nearby in Glasgow and Dundee.

“It’s close to everywhere, it’s got everything you need and it’s absolutely beautiful.”

