40 affordable flats approved for Dunfermline despite lack of parking and gardens

Fife Council says the development reflects the need for homes in the area.

By Claire Warrender
How the Dunfermline affordable housing will look
How the Dunfermline affordable housing development will look. Image: Fife Council planning portal

Plans for 40 new affordable flats have been approved for Aberdour Road in Dunfermline.

They will provide independent living for single people or families on a site next to Canmore Primary School.

Classed as sheltered housing, the four-storey block will include a residents’ lounge and cafe run by the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

Fife is in the midst of a housing crisis with a record number of people living in temporary accommodation.

And Fife Council’s affordable housing team say the Dunfermline development reflects the need in the area.

Is it ‘housing at any cost’ in Dunfermline?

However, it attracted a number of objections from neighbours who feared their homes would be overshadowed by the 50-feet high building.

Concerns over lack of parking and gardens, increased traffic and the fact the flats will overlook a primary school were also expressed.

an aerial shot showing planned site of the affordable housing in Dunfermline
The site of the affordable housing in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Council planning portal

And while councillors approved the application, they also aired disquiet over the site.

SNP councillor John Beare said he was in a quandary.

“Is it housing at any price?” he said.

“We’re significantly below the number of parking spaces but we’re being advised it’s not enough for us to refuse.

“I struggle with that balance because we would expect private developers to provide them and we push them hard to do so.”

Demand for housing in Fife town

Council planning officer Mary Stewart said the building wasn’t high enough to cause overshadowing.

And regarding the lack of gardens and parking, she added: “I do accept it’s significantly below the guidance.

“But we feel we have an acceptable layout which takes account of demand for housing in the area.”

A report to the west and central planning committee concluded: “The proposal is an attractive, modern development.

“And whilst large in size, it will complement the surrounding area.”

