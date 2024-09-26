Broughty Ferry pub boss says business has halved due to ‘chaotic’ roadworks

A Broughty Ferry pub boss claims business has halved since major roadworks began.

The main road through the area shut on Monday for an upgrade of the gas network.

It led to huge queues and traffic “chaos” on several roads on Tuesday morning as the restrictions took effect.

Steve Cumming, who runs The Ship Inn and Waterfront Restaurant, says he has been hit with multiple cancelled bookings since the roadworks started.

He said: “I would say that over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, turnover is down by 50%.

“Many elderly people have told me they are finding it far too stressful to drive to Broughty Ferry during these works and will stay away until the works are complete.”

Steve has questioned the traffic management set-up.

He added: “To close the access from Dundee Road to Douglas Terrace and also the access over the second bridge at West Queen Street/Dundee Road and leave Claypotts Road as the only access to the Ferry, is mind-blowing.

“Surely Douglas Terrace and the second bridge could have remained open, and traffic could have been controlled by temporary traffic lights on West Queen Street.”

The first two phases of the Broughty Ferry roadworks are expected to last eight weeks with rolling closures in place along the Queen Street area.

Further phases will then take place in the Monifieth Road area.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Utility companies require access to the road network to maintain their apparatus and have statutory rights to do so.

“The nature of these works, and the location of their buried pipes, necessitates the closure of roads for the safety of the workforce and the travelling public, and is a requirement of construction health and safety standards.

“The utility contractor is also responsible for the design and delivery of the traffic management required for the works.

“Dundee City Council has been in discussions with Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) about the current works in Broughty Ferry and SGN have made a number of modifications to their traffic management arrangements following this feedback.”

SGN has been contacted for comment.