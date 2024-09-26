Broughty Ferry pub boss says business has halved due to ‘chaotic’ roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry pub boss says business has halved due to ‘chaotic’ roadworks

The main road through the area is shut for weeks.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Drivers following a diversion on Strathern Road. Image: Brown/DC Thomson
Drivers following a diversion on Strathern Road. Image: Brown/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry pub boss claims business has halved since major roadworks began.

The main road through the area shut on Monday for an upgrade of the gas network.

It led to huge queues and traffic “chaos” on several roads on Tuesday morning as the restrictions took effect.

Steve Cumming, who runs The Ship Inn and Waterfront Restaurant, says he has been hit with multiple cancelled bookings since the roadworks started.

He said: “I would say that over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, turnover is down by 50%.

Elderly people ‘finding Broughty Ferry roadworks too stressful’ says pub boss

“Many elderly people have told me they are finding it far too stressful to drive to Broughty Ferry during these works and will stay away until the works are complete.”

Steve has questioned the traffic management set-up.

He added: “To close the access from Dundee Road to Douglas Terrace and also the access over the second bridge at West Queen Street/Dundee Road and leave Claypotts Road as the only access to the Ferry, is mind-blowing.

“Surely Douglas Terrace and the second bridge could have remained open, and traffic could have been controlled by temporary traffic lights on West Queen Street.”

Steve Cumming of the Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ship Inn roadwork concerns
The Ship Inn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The first two phases of the Broughty Ferry roadworks are expected to last eight weeks with rolling closures in place along the Queen Street area.

Further phases will then take place in the Monifieth Road area.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Utility companies require access to the road network to maintain their apparatus and have statutory rights to do so.

“The nature of these works, and the location of their buried pipes, necessitates the closure of roads for the safety of the workforce and the travelling public, and is a requirement of construction health and safety standards.

The closure on Dundee Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The utility contractor is also responsible for the design and delivery of the traffic management required for the works.

“Dundee City Council has been in discussions with Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) about the current works in Broughty Ferry and SGN have made a number of modifications to their traffic management arrangements following this feedback.”

SGN has been contacted for comment.

Conversation