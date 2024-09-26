Postmistress who faced ruin over Horizon scandal to run permanent Crieff banking hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Postmistress who faced ruin over Horizon scandal to run permanent Crieff banking hub

The hub will have community bankers from member banks working on rotation.

By Kieran Webster
Marlene Wood and Crieff High Street site for bank hub
Marlene Wood will continue to be in charge of the facility. Image: Supplied by Steve MacDougall/Dc Thomson/Google Street View

A permanent banking hub has opened its doors on Crieff High Street.

The hub, which is a shared banking space funded by 10 UK banks, will open up on 7 High Street at the former Semichem shop.

It will be run by Comrie postmistress Marlene Wood, who faced ruin over the Horizon scandal.

The hub, which has been opened by Cash Access UK and will be run by the Post Office, is open five days a week 9am-5pm.

Marlene Wood.
Marlene outside Comrie Post. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It comes after a temporary one was opened in the town while the new one was being prepared.

The hub will have community bankers from member banks working on rotation so customers can discuss more complicated issues.

The rota is:

  • Monday: Santander
  • Tuesday: Virgin Money
  • Wednesday: TSB
  • Thursday: Royal Bank of Scotland
  • Friday: Bank of Scotland

Crieff was earmarked for a banking hub by cash machine network LINK after the town’s final branch closed.

It will be the 12th one to open in Scotland with 11 more set to open across the country.

Comrie postmistress to stay in charge

The Courier reported that Comrie locals helped raise thousands of pounds to keep the village post office open after Marlene revealed the strain she was facing.

She spoke out after ITV drama Mr Bates v the Post Office highlighted the UK-wide Horizon scandal.

Supporters raised more than £5,500 in a GoFundMe appeal.

The post office is now run by Marlene’s three-person team behind the counter.

This means she can also continue to take charge of the Crieff banking hub, which temporarily opened under her management in May.

Banking hub ‘vitally important’ to community

Councillor Stewart Donaldson: “I have immense pleasure in cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the new banking hub in Crieff.

“This has particular significance to me.

“My late father was manager of the old British Linen Bank across the road back in the 1960’s and early 70’s.

“It is vitally important to our community that – despite bank branches closing – people and businesses can still access cash and basic banking services.”

Councillor Donaldson.
Councillor Donaldson says it is ‘vitally important’ that people can still access cash and basic banking services

Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK, added: “We’re very grateful to Crieff Connexions who gave us the space for a temporary hub while we carried out the necessary work on the permanent location.

“Cash and banking are very important for millions of people and we’re pleased to be helping many communities with new services on their high street.”

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged to open a banking hub at former public toilets in Auchterarder.

More from Perth & Kinross

Person using email. Stock.
Bank details accessed after Perth and Kinross emails breach
Chad Netherington
Pair jailed for assault and robbery on passenger at Perth bus station
Mains of Taymouth Estate, Kenmore, Perth and Kinross
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Luxury holiday homes idea for Taymouth and Methven solar battle
Ayodeji Alabede leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Exhausted Dundee doctor drove at 16mph on the A90 dual carriageway
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool housing plan sparks flood risk fears
2
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Top director leaves Perth and Kinross Council role six months into restructure
How the Blairgowrie estate could look.
Persimmon cuts number of homes on controversial Blairgowrie scheme after complaints
Two people laughing seated in trishaw, as man pilots it through Auchterarder park and young woman walks alongside laughing
Auchterarder trishaw spreading 'miles of smiles' as it keeps mum's memory alive
Laggan Park in Comrie.
Comrie's first multi-use games area to 'benefit all ages' in the village
Crews tackling the fire on James Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire-hit Perth flats could be demolished after suffering 'significant' damage
3

Conversation