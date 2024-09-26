Postmistress who faced ruin over Horizon scandal to run permanent Crieff banking hub

A permanent banking hub has opened its doors on Crieff High Street.

The hub, which is a shared banking space funded by 10 UK banks, will open up on 7 High Street at the former Semichem shop.

It will be run by Comrie postmistress Marlene Wood, who faced ruin over the Horizon scandal.

The hub, which has been opened by Cash Access UK and will be run by the Post Office, is open five days a week 9am-5pm.

It comes after a temporary one was opened in the town while the new one was being prepared.

The hub will have community bankers from member banks working on rotation so customers can discuss more complicated issues.

The rota is:

Monday: Santander

Santander Tuesday: Virgin Money

Virgin Money Wednesday: TSB

TSB Thursday: Royal Bank of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland Friday: Bank of Scotland

Crieff was earmarked for a banking hub by cash machine network LINK after the town’s final branch closed.

It will be the 12th one to open in Scotland with 11 more set to open across the country.

Comrie postmistress to stay in charge

The Courier reported that Comrie locals helped raise thousands of pounds to keep the village post office open after Marlene revealed the strain she was facing.

She spoke out after ITV drama Mr Bates v the Post Office highlighted the UK-wide Horizon scandal.

Supporters raised more than £5,500 in a GoFundMe appeal.

The post office is now run by Marlene’s three-person team behind the counter.

This means she can also continue to take charge of the Crieff banking hub, which temporarily opened under her management in May.

Banking hub ‘vitally important’ to community

Councillor Stewart Donaldson: “I have immense pleasure in cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the new banking hub in Crieff.

“This has particular significance to me.

“My late father was manager of the old British Linen Bank across the road back in the 1960’s and early 70’s.

“It is vitally important to our community that – despite bank branches closing – people and businesses can still access cash and basic banking services.”

Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK, added: “We’re very grateful to Crieff Connexions who gave us the space for a temporary hub while we carried out the necessary work on the permanent location.

“Cash and banking are very important for millions of people and we’re pleased to be helping many communities with new services on their high street.”

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged to open a banking hub at former public toilets in Auchterarder.