Property Crieff penthouse in former Morrison’s Academy building has stunning balcony views The property is on the market for £250,000. By Kieran Webster September 26 2024, 12:35pm September 26 2024, 12:35pm Share Crieff penthouse in former Morrison’s Academy building has stunning balcony views Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5090519/for-sale-crieff-penthouse-private-balcony/ Copy Link 0 comment Views from the Crieff penthouse. Image: Irving Geddes A Crieff penthouse with stunning views of the Perthshire countryside has gone on the market for £250,000. The penthouse, on Gwydr Road, has two bedrooms and is situated in the former Morrison’s Academy boarding house. In 2019 the building was renovated to feature nine luxury apartments with lift access to two penthouses. An aerial view of the property. Image: Irving Geddes The living room. Image: Irving Geddes The kitchen/dining area. Image: Irving Geddes Another view of the kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes Doors leading to the private balcony. Image: Irving Geddes The hallway. Image: Irving Geddes The two-bedroom property has an open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room. A private balcony with stunning views of Strathearn Valley can be accessed from the living room. There is a Jack and Jill bathroom which also acts as an ensuite for the master bedroom. The master bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes The Jack and Jill bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes Bedroom two. Image: Irving Geddes A view of the property at street level. Image: Irving Geddes The property is heated through underfloor heating and outside is a communal garden and allocated parking. Irving Geddes is marketing the modern flat for offers over £250,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, an 1800s villa on the banks of Loch Earn is on the market for offers over £500,000.
Conversation