Home Lifestyle Property

Crieff penthouse in former Morrison’s Academy building has stunning balcony views

The property is on the market for £250,000.

By Kieran Webster
Views from the Crieff penthouse.
Views from the Crieff penthouse. Image: Irving Geddes

A Crieff penthouse with stunning views of the Perthshire countryside has gone on the market for £250,000.

The penthouse, on Gwydr Road, has two bedrooms and is situated in the former Morrison’s Academy boarding house.

In 2019 the building was renovated to feature nine luxury apartments with lift access to two penthouses.

An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Irving Geddes
The living room.
The living room. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen/dining area.
The kitchen/dining area. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen.
Another view of the kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes
Doors leading to the private balcony.
Doors leading to the private balcony. Image: Irving Geddes
The hallway.
The hallway. Image: Irving Geddes

The two-bedroom property has an open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room.

A private balcony with stunning views of Strathearn Valley can be accessed from the living room.

There is a Jack and Jill bathroom which also acts as an ensuite for the master bedroom.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes
The Jack and Jill bathroom.
The Jack and Jill bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Irving Geddes
A view of the property at street level.
A view of the property at street level. Image: Irving Geddes

The property is heated through underfloor heating and outside is a communal garden and allocated parking.

Irving Geddes is marketing the modern flat for offers over £250,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an 1800s villa on the banks of Loch Earn is on the market for offers over £500,000.

