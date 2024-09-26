Crieff penthouse in former Morrison’s Academy building has stunning balcony views

A Crieff penthouse with stunning views of the Perthshire countryside has gone on the market for £250,000.

The penthouse, on Gwydr Road, has two bedrooms and is situated in the former Morrison’s Academy boarding house.

In 2019 the building was renovated to feature nine luxury apartments with lift access to two penthouses.

The two-bedroom property has an open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room.

A private balcony with stunning views of Strathearn Valley can be accessed from the living room.

There is a Jack and Jill bathroom which also acts as an ensuite for the master bedroom.

The property is heated through underfloor heating and outside is a communal garden and allocated parking.

Irving Geddes is marketing the modern flat for offers over £250,000.

