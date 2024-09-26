For sale: £450k ‘hidden gem’ nestled in Angus countryside

A “hidden gem” nestled in the Angus countryside has come to the market.

Foxton Lodge near Carmyllie, north-west of Arbroath, is described as “architecturally unique”.

The home boasts three bedrooms, two living areas and lots of indoor and outdoor entertaining space.

The property also features captivating views of the surrounding countryside.

The main hallway has access to a gym, previously a dining room, and to the main lounge/kitchen area.

On this level are two double bedrooms and a family shower room.

The largest room also has access to a newly installed en-suite shower room.

This split-level room has a scenic view over the garden and a fitted wardrobe.

Walking down some stairs is a family room designed with entertaining in mind.

It is sub-divided by a high-end fitted kitchen and dining area, with French doors opening to the expansive decked patio – ideal for alfresco dining.

Next to the dining area is a snug, complete with a large wood burner.

Completing this floor is a toilet and utility room.

Heading upstairs, there is a lounge space with an uninterrupted view over the Angus countryside from the mezzanine gallery that overlooks the family room.

Accessible from this room is the private main suite which is spacious and luxurious.

The room boasts a walk-in wardrobe, an office area and a large en-suite.

Access to the property is via a private road that is regularly maintained by the farmer.

The rear garden is surrounded by trees. There is wrap-around decking and a charming summer house.

Foxton Lodge is being marketed by Victoria Mortgage and Property for offers over £450,000.