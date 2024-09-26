For sale: £450k ‘hidden gem’ nestled in Angus countryside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: £450k ‘hidden gem’ nestled in Angus countryside

Foxton Lodge has been described as "architecturally unique".

By Chloe Burrell
Foxton Lodge in Angus.
Foxton Lodge in Angus. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property

A “hidden gem” nestled in the Angus countryside has come to the market.

Foxton Lodge near Carmyllie, north-west of Arbroath, is described as “architecturally unique”.

The home boasts three bedrooms, two living areas and lots of indoor and outdoor entertaining space.

The property also features captivating views of the surrounding countryside.

The main hallway has access to a gym, previously a dining room, and to the main lounge/kitchen area.

Gym at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The gym area. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Bedroom at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Bedroom at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The largest bedroom. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
En-suite shower room at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
En-suite shower room. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Family shower room at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
Family shower room. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property

On this level are two double bedrooms and a family shower room.

The largest room also has access to a newly installed en-suite shower room.

This split-level room has a scenic view over the garden and a fitted wardrobe.

Walking down some stairs is a family room designed with entertaining in mind.

It is sub-divided by a high-end fitted kitchen and dining area, with French doors opening to the expansive decked patio – ideal for alfresco dining.

Kitchen at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The kitchen area. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Kitchen at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Dining area at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The dining area. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Snug at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The snug has a wood burner. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Utility room at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The utility room. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property

Next to the dining area is a snug, complete with a large wood burner.

Completing this floor is a toilet and utility room.

Heading upstairs, there is a lounge space with an uninterrupted view over the Angus countryside from the mezzanine gallery that overlooks the family room.

Lounge space at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The lounge. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Main bedroom at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The main suite. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Back garden at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The back garden. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Patio area at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
The patio area out the back. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Summer house at Foxton Lodge in Angus.
There is a summer house at the back. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property

Accessible from this room is the private main suite which is spacious and luxurious.

The room boasts a walk-in wardrobe, an office area and a large en-suite.

Access to the property is via a private road that is regularly maintained by the farmer.

The rear garden is surrounded by trees. There is wrap-around decking and a charming summer house.

Foxton Lodge is being marketed by Victoria Mortgage and Property for offers over £450,000.

More from Property

Views from the Crieff penthouse.
Crieff penthouse in former Morrison’s Academy building has stunning balcony views
Though prices are generally rising steadily, there have been a few dips over the years. Image: William Barton/Shutterstock
Here's how Stirling house prices compare to the rest of Scotland
From left to right, Emma Fildes, Carl Schmid, Zoe Haig, and David Haig. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How we added £150k to the value of our dream holiday home in Cellardyke
Occupying a prime corner plot on Wood of Coldrain Steading,
'Exceptional' home in prime corner spot on exclusive Kinross-shire development for sale at £740k
1 Arthurstone Gardens is a unique and special home. Image: Rettie.
Spectacular £725k Perthshire home converted from 19th Century walled garden, tower and glasshouse
4 Panmure Street in Brechin.
'Luxurious' 7-bedroom Brechin home with snooker room going to auction at 'discount' price
Mount Iver in Bridge of Allan.
6-bedroom Victorian home in leafy Bridge of Allan for sale at £1.1 million
St Andrews Wells was converted from a ruined former smiddy. Image: Rettie.
Ruined smiddy turned into amazing rural Fife home with stunning roundel
The front of Wellandura.
1800s villa on banks of Perthshire loch for sale at just over £500k
The view from the Pittenweem home with a stunning terrace in Fife
East Neuk home with stunning outdoor terrace overlooking Firth of Forth for sale

Conversation